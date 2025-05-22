Disney CEO Bob Iger Urged 'The View' Hosts to Tone Down Anti-Trump Rhetoric on Talk Show

Since Donald Trump’s rise back to prominence in the 2024 election, the co-hosts have relentlessly criticized Trump and his administration, bombarding viewers with a political focus that has irked the higher-ups at Disney and ABC. Sources claim Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic decided it was time for The View to step beyond its Trump-centric narrative.

Karamehmedovic allegedly held a meeting with executive producer Brian Teta and the hosts, urging them to expand their topics beyond politics. He pointed to previous episodes featuring star-studded guests that garnered high ratings to make his case. One insider revealed, “This was not framed as an edict, but the suggestion alone rankled the hosts.”

Co-hosts like Ana Navarro shot back, firmly stating, “This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?”