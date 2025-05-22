Disney CEO Bob Iger Urged 'The View' Hosts to Tone Down Anti-Trump Rhetoric on Talk Show
Disney and ABC News big boss Bob Iger has reportedly urged the hosts of The View to scale back their political discourse, leaving co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of the panel fuming.
Since Donald Trump’s rise back to prominence in the 2024 election, the co-hosts have relentlessly criticized Trump and his administration, bombarding viewers with a political focus that has irked the higher-ups at Disney and ABC. Sources claim Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic decided it was time for The View to step beyond its Trump-centric narrative.
Karamehmedovic allegedly held a meeting with executive producer Brian Teta and the hosts, urging them to expand their topics beyond politics. He pointed to previous episodes featuring star-studded guests that garnered high ratings to make his case. One insider revealed, “This was not framed as an edict, but the suggestion alone rankled the hosts.”
Co-hosts like Ana Navarro shot back, firmly stating, “This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?”
During Disney's recent Upfront presentation — a glitzy affair to attract advertisers — Navarro had an open dialogue with Iger, expressing gratitude for the show’s freedom even in such a politically charged climate. However, while Iger assured his backing for the show, he also reiterated the need to scale back the political rhetoric, leaving hints that this directive came straight from the top. The source noted, “The suggestion to tone down the politics went all the way to the top.”
While many might assume this would hinder the show’s ratings, alarmingly, the opposite appears to be true. The View topped the daytime talk and news ratings in the first quarter of 2025, even outperforming Fox News with female viewers aged 25-54, the golden demographic for advertisers.
The network’s effort to steer The View in a more neutral direction reflects the current turmoil in media as Trump seeks to exercise pressure on outlets over critical coverage. Infamously, Disney cut a check for $15 million to Trump’s presidential library after he sued them for misrepresentation in an interview, showcasing the lengths to which they’ll go to prevent potential reputational damage. In retaliation, the former president is engaged in legal battles with CBS and Paramount Global as they navigate a similar minefield. As tensions rise, a source told The Daily Beast, “If anybody could stand up to Trump, it’s Bob Iger, and he already decided not to.”