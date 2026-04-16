Stephen A. Smith Labels Donald Trump an 'Unmitigated Disaster' in Fiery TV Takedown

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Stephen A. Smith is known for his high-volume sports takes, but his latest commentary had nothing to do with the NBA. Instead, the ESPN personality delivered a blistering critique of President Donald Trump, calling him an “unmitigated disaster” in a televised appearance that’s now rippling across both political and entertainment circles.

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‘A Pathological Liar’

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE He dismissed Donald Trump’s ‘doctor’ explanation for the viral image.

Appearing on NewsNation’s CUOMO, Smith went directly at Trump’s recent behavior, particularly the now-deleted AI image that appeared to depict the president as Jesus Christ. “He’s a pathological liar,” Smith said. “Let’s just call it what it is… the lies just continue to just flow out his mouth, flowing flippantly off the tongue with a level of just seamlessness that’s incredibly alarming.” Trump later claimed the image was meant to portray him “as a doctor,” but Smith dismissed that explanation outright. “He posted the picture… we all know what it is,” Smith continued. “This is what he believes about himself. And he has millions of people who have cosigned on that belief.”

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A Shift From Praise to Public Criticism

Source: MEGA The commentator called the president a ‘pathological liar’ in a fiery segment.

Smith’s comments carry extra weight given his past proximity to Trump’s orbit. Just last year, Trump publicly encouraged Smith to consider a presidential run, calling him “good,” “smart,” and someone with “great entertainment skills.” Now, that tone has clearly shifted. “I’ve tried to be fair… and I’m going to always be fair,” Smith said. “When he does something right, I’m going to give it to him. But he has been an unmitigated disaster over the last several weeks… He should be ashamed of his d--- self.”

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Leadership Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA He also questioned leadership decisions tied to recent global tensions.

Beyond the viral image controversy, Smith also questioned Trump’s handling of international affairs, particularly the optics of key administration figures attending a UFC event while diplomatic efforts were underway in the Middle East. “You’re sending Vice President JD Vance to negotiate… along with your real estate son-in-law,” Smith said, referring to Jared Kushner. “Then you followed it up… while him and the person who should have been negotiating the deal… were at a UFC event.” He added that the situation “shows the atrocity of the state that we’re in as a nation right now.”

A Broader Cultural Moment

Source: MEGA His remarks added to a growing wave of celebrity political criticism.