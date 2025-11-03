or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Stephen Colbert Addresses 'Theories' The Late Show's Sudden Axing Was Trump 'Motivated': 'Reasonable to Think'

Photo of Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert broke his silence on speculation that the sudden cancellation of ‘The Late Show’ was politically motivated and tied to Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert addressed “theories” that The Late Show’s sudden cancelation was “politically motivated,” as the move came shortly after the talk show host criticized parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump.

“That’s not my reaction to it. My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision,” Colbert, 61, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, November 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Addressed 'The Late Show' Cancelation

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Stephen Colbert criticized Donald Trump's lawsuit against Paramount.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert criticized Donald Trump's lawsuit against Paramount.

Trump, 79, sued Paramount in October 2024 for what he viewed as deceptive editing of presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. The lawsuit was settled in July for $16 million. Shortly after Colbert criticized Paramount for the settlement, the host announced his long-running show would be coming to an end in May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert 'Understands' Public's Reaction

Photo of Stephen Colbert's show was canceled shortly after he criticized Donald Trump's lawsuit publicly.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert's show was canceled shortly after he criticized Donald Trump's lawsuit publicly.

“I can understand why people would have that reaction because CBS or the parent corporation — I’m not going to say who made that decision, because I don’t know; no one’s ever going to tell us — decided to cut a check for $16 million to the president of the United States over a lawsuit that their own lawyers, Paramount’s own lawyers, said is completely without merit,” Colbert told the outlet. “And it is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favor with a single individual.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Decision Was Widely Criticized

Photo of 'The Late Show' is set to end in May 2026.
Source: MEGA

'The Late Show' is set to end in May 2026.

The decision was blamed on “economics,” according to CBS chief George Cheeks. However, others believed that outside factors influenced the decision, with senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff suggesting the move was politically motivated.

Stephen Colbert Mentions Cancelation 'Theories'

Photo of Stephen Colbert reacted to theories about why his show was canceled.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert reacted to theories about why his show was canceled.

“If people have theories that associate me with that, it’s a reasonable thing to think, because CBS or the corporation clearly did it once. But my side of the street is clean and I have no interest in picking up a broom or adding to refuse on the other side of the street,” Colbert concluded. “Not my problem. So people can have their theories. I have my feelings about not doing the show anymore, but you’d have to show me why that’s a fruitful relationship for me to have with my network for the next nine months, for me to engage in that speculation.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.