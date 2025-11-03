Stephen Colbert Addresses 'Theories' The Late Show's Sudden Axing Was Trump 'Motivated': 'Reasonable to Think'

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert addressed “theories” that The Late Show’s sudden cancelation was “politically motivated,” as the move came shortly after the talk show host criticized parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. “That’s not my reaction to it. My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision,” Colbert, 61, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, November 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Addressed 'The Late Show' Cancelation

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert criticized Donald Trump's lawsuit against Paramount.

Trump, 79, sued Paramount in October 2024 for what he viewed as deceptive editing of presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. The lawsuit was settled in July for $16 million. Shortly after Colbert criticized Paramount for the settlement, the host announced his long-running show would be coming to an end in May 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert 'Understands' Public's Reaction

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert's show was canceled shortly after he criticized Donald Trump's lawsuit publicly.

“I can understand why people would have that reaction because CBS or the parent corporation — I’m not going to say who made that decision, because I don’t know; no one’s ever going to tell us — decided to cut a check for $16 million to the president of the United States over a lawsuit that their own lawyers, Paramount’s own lawyers, said is completely without merit,” Colbert told the outlet. “And it is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favor with a single individual.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Decision Was Widely Criticized

Source: MEGA 'The Late Show' is set to end in May 2026.

The decision was blamed on “economics,” according to CBS chief George Cheeks. However, others believed that outside factors influenced the decision, with senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff suggesting the move was politically motivated.

Stephen Colbert Mentions Cancelation 'Theories'

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert reacted to theories about why his show was canceled.