Elizabeth Warren Takes Jab at J.D. Vance Over His 'Couch Controversy' During Her Fiery DNC Speech
Elizabeth Warren made an impassioned speech in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention — but she didn't miss her chance to sneak in a joke about Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance and his recent "couch controversy."
Warren, who achieved third place in the 2020 Democratic primaries, received a thunderous welcome from the convention attendees as she walked onto the stage.
The speech took an unexpected turn when Warren seemingly referenced a viral joke about Vance, who was recently named as Donald Trump's running mate.
"Trust Donald Trump and J.D. Vance to look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn't let those guys — I wouldn't trust them to move my couch," she quipped.
This comes after false rumors circulated online regarding Vance's memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," suggesting he'd engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a couch. However, a fact-check conducted by the Associated Press debunked these rumors, finding no connection between Vance and any such acts involving a sofa.
Despite the clarification, the controversy continued to garner attention and became a viral meme. The Associated Press later retracted their fact-check due to irregularities in the editing process.
- 'Zero Charisma': J.D. Vance Mocked for Awkward Interaction With a Georgia Donut Shop Employee
- J.D. Vance Suggests Democrats Orchestrated the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
- Oprah Winfrey Mocks J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Lady' Comment During DNC as She Endorses VP Kamala Harris for President: Watch
In her speech, Warren touched more important topics, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming election for families and the future of the country.
She stated, "We need Kamala Harris. This election is about your family and your future," highlighting the policies that Harris has been advocating for, including better prices for groceries, gas and housing, as well as her stances on taxes and abortion.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Warren wasn't the only one who took jabs at the Republican ticket while speaking at the DNC. As OK! previously reported, former President Barack Obama made a not-so-subtle hand gesture when he commented on Trump's obsession with crowd sizes. The gesture led many to believe that the ex-prez was mocking his political rival's manhood.
Former President Bill Clinton also couldn't help but bring up Trump's recent comments about crowd size, saying: "So, we've got to ask ourselves the question: Do you want to build a strong economy from the bottom, up, and the middle, out — or do you want to spend the next four years talking about crowd size?"