Stephen Colbert Brings Back Barack Obama's Controversial Tan Suit at Presidential Center Opening
June 19 2026, Published 9:54 a.m. ET
Stephen Colbert made a stylish appearance at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center at John Lewis Plaza in Chicago’s Jackson Park on Thursday, wearing a tan suit.
His outfit appeared to nod to former president Barack Obama’s famously controversial tan suit moment.
Stephen Colbert Chose to Wear Barack Obama's Infamous Tan Suit
Colbert was not the only one who revisited the moment, as David Letterman and the Obama foundation's chairman, Marty Nesbitt, also wore tan suits.
According to NBC Chicago, when Nesbitt approached the former president on stage, Obama laughed and said, “I like that tan suit,” as they embraced.
Nesbitt later addressed the attendees, explaining his choice of outfit, saying, "How y'all like my tan suit? It was inspired by a very good friend of mine who made tan suits famous. I don't know about the rest of you all, but I thought he looked pretty good wearing his, so I decided to wear one myself."
Barack Obama Was Called 'Unpresidential' for His Tan Suit
The joke traces back to a 2014 White House press briefing, when Obama addressed efforts to combat ISIS in Syria.
However, attention shifted from the substance of his remarks to his attire, which drew criticism at the time, with some calling it "unpresidential" and "a metaphor for his lack of seriousness."
Stephen Colbert Asked if Obama's Tan Suit Was On Display At the Obama Presidential Center
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Former president revisited the widely discussed “tan suit” moment from his presidency during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
While giving viewers a preview of the Chicago library, Colbert joked about whether the exhibit included a section for presidential “blunders,” specifically asking, “Is the tan suit here? I’m asking if the tan suit is here.”
Obama responded, "Listen, I own that tan suit proudly, brother."
Colbert pressed the former president further and asked what the tan suit reminded him of. Obama had a one-word response, "Fly."
However, museum officials have confirmed that the tan suit is not on display at the Presidential Center, adding that it was later given away by Obama.
A-Listers Attended Obama Presidential Center Inauguration Ceremony
The inauguration ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center was attended by several A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Mark Hamill and LL Cool J.
The event also featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and U2's Bono and The Edge.
The Obama Presidential Center officially opened to the public on June 19.