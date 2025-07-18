or
'Heartbroken' Stephen Colbert Blindsided After CBS Suddenly Cancels His Late-Night Talk Show: 'This Is All Just Going Away'

Photo of Stephen Colbert.
Source: The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert spoke out after it was revealed his late-night show was canceled.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 9:38 p.m. ET

Stephen Colbert seems to be as shocked as everyone else when he learned "just last night" that his late-night show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, is canceled.

In an emotional monologue, he said, "this is all just going away," however, he's trying to look on the bright side.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. "It's not just the end of our show," he said. "I'm not being replaced."

"The folks at CBS have been great partners," he added.

image of The star took over for David Letterman.
Source: @stephenathome/Instagram

The star took over for David Letterman.

image of Stephen Colbert said he's 'heartbroken' over the news.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert said he's 'heartbroken' over the news.

Breaking News

He captioned the clip, "heartbroken | adjective | overcome by sorrow."

In the comments section, people couldn't believe the comedian, 61, won't be on the small screen in the near future.

Judd Apatow wrote, "My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless. Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world. ❤️," while one person said, "@comedycentral time to reboot the The Colbert Report 🤞."

Meanwhile, some put the blame on CBS, which made the announcement on July 17.

Another added, "Correct me if I am wrong but Colbert has the best ratings out of all the late shows. Shame on you @cbstv … You know exactly what you’re doing! I can’t make it through the next 3 years with @stephenathome 😢."

image of Stephen Colbert is critical of the Trump administration.
Source: @stephenathome/Instagram

Stephen Colbert is critical of the Trump administration.

The network previously released a statement about the shocking decision. "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘THE LATE SHOW’ franchise at that time," CBS executives said in a joint statement. "We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," they added. "It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Some people weren't sure if the move was political, with Senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif., saying he had just finished a recording with the TV star, who is a vocal critic of the Trump administration.

"If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know," he said on X. "And deserves better."

