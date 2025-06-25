'Mad' Donald Trump Mocked by Stephen Colbert Over Expletive-Ridden Comment About Iran and Israel
Stephen Colbert went in on Donald Trump after his expletive-ridden comment about Israel and Iran on June 24.
“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f--- they are doing," Trump replied when asked about the ceasefire he negotiated.
Colbert brought up how Trump said on social media Iran would “start the ceasefire,” and at the 12th hour, Israel would “start.”
“So let me get this straight,” Colbert shared. “Let me do the math. Iran stops right away, but Israel gets another 12 hours of dropping the boom booms buzz like a parent in the front seat saying, you two, knock it off. Back there. Luke, you quit it right now. Derek, you can hit your brother for another 12 hours. Go for the eyes. That’s the soft part. Go for the eyes.”
He noted Republicans were thrilled with Trump after the ceasefire announcement, with some calling for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
'So Mad'
“I’m not sure they give an award for bombing people into submission,” Colbert continued. “I think you’re thinking of the JD Power and Associates Award for Best heavy duty kablooey. So war over, maybe? Because right up until Trump’s deadline, Israel and Iran kept bombing each other. Then after the deadline, Israel accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire and threatened to retaliate. Trump was asked about the fragile state of the ceasefire this morning on the White House lawn.”
After Colbert played the clip of Trump cursing, he claimed Trump was “so mad," or rather, “projecting.”
“They don’t know,” Colbert elaborated, mocking Trump. “They don’t know what the f--- they’re doing. They’re, they’re starting to wonder, I tell you, folks, they’re starting to wonder if they even wanted all of this. Sure they like the attention, but the job itself f------ sucks. All they want to do, all they want to do is eat f------ chicken and watch f----- TV and play a little f------ golf. What the f--- am I?”
- Donald Trump Melts Down Over Israel and Iran War: 'They Don't Know What the F--- They Are Doing!'
- Donald Trump's Bomb Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Created a 'Scary and Confusing' Time for Americans, Joy Behar Declares
- 'He Really Enjoys Making Threats': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for 2-Week Promise Regarding Iran
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Iran and Israel 'Violated' the Ceasefire Deal
Trump also claimed Iran and Israel both didn't keep their word about the ceasefire.
“Israel as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I had never seen before,” he shared. “The biggest load that we have seen. I’m not happy with Israel.”
'I'm Not Happy'
He noted just because he told Israel they had “12 hours” didn’t mean they should “go out in the first hour” and “just drop everything you have on them.”
“So I’m not happy with them,” Trump reiterated. “I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because the one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.”