Politics 'Mad' Donald Trump Mocked by Stephen Colbert Over Expletive-Ridden Comment About Iran and Israel Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; MEGA Donald Trump was mocked by Stephen Colbert over his expletive-ridden comment about Iran and Israel's ceasefire deal.

Stephen Colbert went in on Donald Trump after his expletive-ridden comment about Israel and Iran on June 24. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f--- they are doing," Trump replied when asked about the ceasefire he negotiated.

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump's ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

Colbert brought up how Trump said on social media Iran would “start the ceasefire,” and at the 12th hour, Israel would “start.” “So let me get this straight,” Colbert shared. “Let me do the math. Iran stops right away, but Israel gets another 12 hours of dropping the boom booms buzz like a parent in the front seat saying, you two, knock it off. Back there. Luke, you quit it right now. Derek, you can hit your brother for another 12 hours. Go for the eyes. That’s the soft part. Go for the eyes.” He noted Republicans were thrilled with Trump after the ceasefire announcement, with some calling for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

'So Mad'

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump was 'projecting' when he lashed out about Israel and Iran.

“I’m not sure they give an award for bombing people into submission,” Colbert continued. “I think you’re thinking of the JD Power and Associates Award for Best heavy duty kablooey. So war over, maybe? Because right up until Trump’s deadline, Israel and Iran kept bombing each other. Then after the deadline, Israel accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire and threatened to retaliate. Trump was asked about the fragile state of the ceasefire this morning on the White House lawn.” After Colbert played the clip of Trump cursing, he claimed Trump was “so mad," or rather, “projecting.” “They don’t know,” Colbert elaborated, mocking Trump. “They don’t know what the f--- they’re doing. They’re, they’re starting to wonder, I tell you, folks, they’re starting to wonder if they even wanted all of this. Sure they like the attention, but the job itself f------ sucks. All they want to do, all they want to do is eat f------ chicken and watch f----- TV and play a little f------ golf. What the f--- am I?”

Iran and Israel 'Violated' the Ceasefire Deal

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he was 'not happy with Israel' for violating the ceasefire deal.

Trump also claimed Iran and Israel both didn't keep their word about the ceasefire. “Israel as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I had never seen before,” he shared. “The biggest load that we have seen. I’m not happy with Israel.”

'I'm Not Happy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he was 'not happy with Iran either.'