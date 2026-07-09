Stephen Colbert 'Hit Hard' by 'Late Show' Firing as Hosting Was More Than 'Just a Job’: 'It Was His Identity'
July 9 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert reportedly took time away from the spotlight after The Late Show ended on May 21, with insiders claiming the longtime host was struggling to adjust after the show’s cancellation.
"This wasn’t just a job—it was his identity," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's Substack. "Stephen poured everything into that show. Losing it has hit him hard."
According to RadarOnline, the comedian has not revealed his future plans, leaving fans wondering if he will return to television.
Stephen Colbert Reportedly Took Time to Decide His Next Move
The source who spoke with Shuter claimed Colbert had distanced himself while deciding the next phase of his career.
Shuter continued, "He’s always been the one holding everyone else together."
Another source said, "Now he’s the one who needs time. He’s stepped away to figure out what comes next."
Even so, Colbert attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding but appeared "unusually subdued and miserable."
The 62-year-old took over The Late Show on CBS in September 2015, succeeding David Letterman after previously hosting The Colbert Report on Comedy Central for nearly a decade.
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'The Late Show' Continues to Earn Recognition
Despite ending its run, The Late Show is still receiving industry recognition.
Per RadarOnline, the program earned a 2026 Primetime Emmy nomination in the newly combined Outstanding Variety Series category. It will compete against The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Saturday Night Live.
The nomination comes after the Primetime Emmy Awards merged the former Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series categories into a single Outstanding Variety Series category.
Under the new format, more than one program could receive the award. The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Fellow Hosts Supported Colbert After the Show Ended
Colbert's departure sparked support from several fellow late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon.
Fallon wrote on an Instagram Story that, "I'm just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I'd ride this out with him for years to come. I'm sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30."
On their first night without Colbert, the network saw a significant ratings drop.
According to Nielsen data, CBS's replacement programming lost 65 percent of the audience previously drawn by The Late Show. During the same period, the outlet reported that Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw its ratings rise by 53 percent after Kimmel returned to TV.