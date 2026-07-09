NEWS Stephen Colbert 'Hit Hard' by 'Late Show' Firing as Hosting Was More Than 'Just a Job’: 'It Was His Identity' Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert was reportedly hit hard after The Late Show ended, with insiders claiming hosting the show had become his identity. Ayesha Zafar July 9 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Stephen Colbert reportedly took time away from the spotlight after The Late Show ended on May 21, with insiders claiming the longtime host was struggling to adjust after the show’s cancellation. "This wasn’t just a job—it was his identity," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's Substack. "Stephen poured everything into that show. Losing it has hit him hard." According to RadarOnline, the comedian has not revealed his future plans, leaving fans wondering if he will return to television.

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Stephen Colbert Reportedly Took Time to Decide His Next Move

Source: MEGA An insider claimed hosting 'The Late Show' became more than just a job for Stephen Colbert, saying it was part of his identity.

The source who spoke with Shuter claimed Colbert had distanced himself while deciding the next phase of his career. Shuter continued, "He’s always been the one holding everyone else together." Another source said, "Now he’s the one who needs time. He’s stepped away to figure out what comes next."

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Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert reportedly stayed out of the spotlight following the end of 'The Late Show.'

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'The Late Show' Continues to Earn Recognition

Source: MEGA 'The Late Show' earned a 2026 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Series despite ending its run.

Despite ending its run, The Late Show is still receiving industry recognition. Per RadarOnline, the program earned a 2026 Primetime Emmy nomination in the newly combined Outstanding Variety Series category. It will compete against The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Saturday Night Live. The nomination comes after the Primetime Emmy Awards merged the former Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series categories into a single Outstanding Variety Series category. Under the new format, more than one program could receive the award. The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Fellow Hosts Supported Colbert After the Show Ended

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon reportedly showed public support for Stephen Colbert following 'The Late Show' cancellation.