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Stephen Colbert Scorns Donald Trump's 'Light-Hearted Death Talk' About Iran War

Composite photo of Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Stephen Colbert mocked the president’s Easter speech in a late-night monologue.

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April 9 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

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It was an Easter weekend filled with spectacle at the White House, and unsurprisingly, plenty of material for Stephen Colbert.

On Monday night, The Late Show host zeroed in on President Donald Trump’s unusual holiday remarks, which ranged from updates on the Iran war to egg prices and even a plug for Melania Trump’s documentary — all delivered during the annual Easter Egg Roll.

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A Surreal Easter Setting

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Image of Donald Trump’s military remarks beside the Easter Bunny drew laughs.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s military remarks beside the Easter Bunny drew laughs.

The most striking image from the event came as Trump discussed a military rescue operation while standing beside First Lady Melania Trump and a costumed Easter Bunny.

“Yes, you rarely see a military operation announced next to the Easter Bunny,” Colbert joked, highlighting what he portrayed as the bizarre tone of the address.

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Image of The host highlighted Melania Trump’s 'movie star' mention in the speech.
Source: MEGA

The host highlighted Melania Trump’s 'movie star' mention in the speech.

Trump’s remarks touched on a wide range of topics, including the rescue of two crew members from a downed F-15 fighter jet, the ongoing Iran conflict, and inflation-driven egg prices. At one point, he also gestured toward Melania and said, “I think this is our First Lady… She’s a movie star.”

The comment referenced Melania, a documentary about the first lady released earlier this year.

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Turning Threats Into Punchlines

Image of The monologue highlighted the inappropriateness of the Iran warning during a family event.
Source: MEGA

The monologue highlighted the inappropriateness of the Iran warning during a family event.

Colbert’s monologue leaned heavily on the tonal dissonance of Trump’s messaging, particularly as the president reiterated threats toward Iran during what is typically a lighthearted family event.

“You rarely see a military operation announced next to the Easter Bunny,” Colbert repeated, before escalating the bit with a visual gag that edited a dancing mascot into archival footage of a past presidential address.

Image of The segment mocked the contrast between the event and Donald Trump’s speech.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE

The segment mocked the contrast between the event and Donald Trump’s speech.

Later, the host mocked Trump’s more ominous rhetoric, including warnings that the U.S. could “obliterate” Iran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed in response to attacks carried out by the U.S. and Israel. As footage played of Trump speaking over cheerful background music at the event, Colbert pulled out a bright red recorder and played a jaunty tune.

“I really gotta feel for that peppy Easter band,” he said. “It’s hard to keep up your festive tootling while the president threatens to blow up civilian infrastructure.”

He returned to the bit again later in the monologue, pairing the recorder gag with commentary on what he described as “light-hearted death talk.”

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