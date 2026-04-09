Stephen Colbert Scorns Donald Trump's 'Light-Hearted Death Talk' About Iran War

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It was an Easter weekend filled with spectacle at the White House, and unsurprisingly, plenty of material for Stephen Colbert. On Monday night, The Late Show host zeroed in on President Donald Trump’s unusual holiday remarks, which ranged from updates on the Iran war to egg prices and even a plug for Melania Trump’s documentary — all delivered during the annual Easter Egg Roll.

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A Surreal Easter Setting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s military remarks beside the Easter Bunny drew laughs.

The most striking image from the event came as Trump discussed a military rescue operation while standing beside First Lady Melania Trump and a costumed Easter Bunny. “Yes, you rarely see a military operation announced next to the Easter Bunny,” Colbert joked, highlighting what he portrayed as the bizarre tone of the address.

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Source: MEGA The host highlighted Melania Trump’s 'movie star' mention in the speech.

Trump’s remarks touched on a wide range of topics, including the rescue of two crew members from a downed F-15 fighter jet, the ongoing Iran conflict, and inflation-driven egg prices. At one point, he also gestured toward Melania and said, “I think this is our First Lady… She’s a movie star.” The comment referenced Melania, a documentary about the first lady released earlier this year.

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Turning Threats Into Punchlines

Source: MEGA The monologue highlighted the inappropriateness of the Iran warning during a family event.

Colbert’s monologue leaned heavily on the tonal dissonance of Trump’s messaging, particularly as the president reiterated threats toward Iran during what is typically a lighthearted family event. “You rarely see a military operation announced next to the Easter Bunny,” Colbert repeated, before escalating the bit with a visual gag that edited a dancing mascot into archival footage of a past presidential address.

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE The segment mocked the contrast between the event and Donald Trump’s speech.