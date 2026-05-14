Stephen Colbert Reveals Shocking Celebrity Guest He Was 'Wildly Attracted To': 'I Didn’t Know What to Do With Myself'

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'I Did Not Know What to Do With My Eyeballs'

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert admitted Michelle Williams was 'so beautiful.'

“I’ll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to,” Colbert began. “Like, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I did not— I like this person’s work, but I never thought of them as a bombshell — I did not know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time.” He continued, “She sat down across from me and I went, ‘F---. What is wrong with my head? I’d better not look directly at her for this entire interview.’ There was something about her vibe. Her face. Everything. … She’s so beautiful.”

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Stephen Colbert Also Had a Thing For Rachel Weisz & Other Stars

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert revealed, 'I used to have a Rachel Weisz problem.'

Williams wasn’t the only celeb who had him flustered. “I used to have a Rachel Weisz problem,” he revealed. “I’ve recovered. When Rachel Weisz would be on The Daily Show, I would leave the building for fear I would say something stupid. I was afraid I would stand in the hallway and go, ‘Hi.’” Wait — there’s more. “Who else is wildly attractive?” Colbert asked. “Rebecca Ferguson. Because she brings game. Andrew Garfield, he is so attractive.”

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Stephen Colbert Says End is ‘Super Real’

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel participated in the 'Strike Force Five' reunion this week.

The May 13 episode marks the first podcast for "Strike Force Five" since 2023. The guys got together to commemorate the upcoming final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Fallon questioned if the end of his show has sunk in yet. "It's super real," Colbert said. "I've sunken into it, actually. What I've said is the rising tide of emotion has reached my chin, and now, the only thing to do is take a deep breath and swim like h--- to May 21." As for life post-Late Show? He says he feels like a “college senior” as everyone questions what he will do next.

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Stephen Colbert Smooches Off the Stars

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert once kissed Sally Field.

History of 'The Late Show'