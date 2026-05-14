or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
OK LogoNEWS

Stephen Colbert Reveals Shocking Celebrity Guest He Was 'Wildly Attracted To': 'I Didn’t Know What to Do With Myself'

Photo of Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert joined the 'Strike Force Five' podcast on Wednesday, May 13 to discuss the end of his 'Late Show.'

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Now that his Late Show is coming to a close, Stephen Colbert is no longer playing it cool about which of his celebrity guests have made him sweat.

On the Wednesday, May 13, edition of the "Strike Force Five" podcast, Colbert, whose show ends May 21, confessed to his fellow comedy team of Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver about which stars have made him swoon.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Did Not Know What to Do With My Eyeballs'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Williams
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert admitted Michelle Williams was 'so beautiful.'

“I’ll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to,” Colbert began. “Like, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I did not— I like this person’s work, but I never thought of them as a bombshell — I did not know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time.”

He continued, “She sat down across from me and I went, ‘F---. What is wrong with my head? I’d better not look directly at her for this entire interview.’ There was something about her vibe. Her face. Everything. … She’s so beautiful.”

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Also Had a Thing For Rachel Weisz & Other Stars

Photo of Rachel Weisz
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert revealed, 'I used to have a Rachel Weisz problem.'

Williams wasn’t the only celeb who had him flustered.

“I used to have a Rachel Weisz problem,” he revealed. “I’ve recovered. When Rachel Weisz would be on The Daily Show, I would leave the building for fear I would say something stupid. I was afraid I would stand in the hallway and go, ‘Hi.’”

Wait — there’s more.

“Who else is wildly attractive?” Colbert asked. “Rebecca Ferguson. Because she brings game. Andrew Garfield, he is so attractive.”

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Says End is ‘Super Real’

MORE ON:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel participated in the 'Strike Force Five' reunion this week.

The May 13 episode marks the first podcast for "Strike Force Five" since 2023.

The guys got together to commemorate the upcoming final episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Fallon questioned if the end of his show has sunk in yet.

"It's super real," Colbert said. "I've sunken into it, actually. What I've said is the rising tide of emotion has reached my chin, and now, the only thing to do is take a deep breath and swim like h--- to May 21."

As for life post-Late Show?

He says he feels like a “college senior” as everyone questions what he will do next.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Smooches Off the Stars

Photo of Sally Field
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert once kissed Sally Field.

Before Colbert signs off, his celebrity guests have been sharing the love with on-air kisses.

Stars he has smooched this week include Fallon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Pedro Pascal.

Previous liplocks included Garfield, Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Alison Janney and Jeff Daniels.

Jane Fonda – we did not make out, but she stuck her tongue in my ear,” Colbert recalled.

History of 'The Late Show'

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert began in 2015, and will end on May 21 due to financial reasons, CBS has said.

There is speculation that the reason is political as Colbert has frequently taken aim at President Donald Trump.

The Late Show has aired for more than 30 years.

David Letterman hosted the show from 1993-2015.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.