Stephen Colbert's Unkempt Beard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy at 2026 Emmy Awards: Photos

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Stephen Colbert had fans doing a double-take when he sported a beard at the 2026 Emmy Awards. At the Monday, September 14, ceremony in Los Angeles, Colbert, whose show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series, was unrecognizable with his beard.

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A bearded Stephen Colbert poses on the #Emmys carpet pic.twitter.com/uTW7ekDGwc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2026 Source: @THR/X

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Fans Weigh In

Source: AP Stephen Colbert's beard divided fans.

Of course, fans immediately weighed in. One person wrote, "Since when did Stephen Colbert grow a beard? #emmys," while another said, "Seeing Stephen Colbert with a gray beard is rough." A third person added, "It’s funny how retired guys immediately grow a beard @StevenColbert #Emmys." A fourth person exclaimed, "He’s alive and he looks great and the Colbeard is back and (I’m assuming) he’s going to the Emmy’s!!!!!"

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Stephen Colbert Is a Winner

Source: AP Stephen Colbert took home an Emmy.

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The TV star, whose talk show ended earlier this year, ended up coming out a winner at the awards ceremony — four months after the finale of the late-night show aired. “I want to thank so many people in this room,” he said. “Over the last 21 years, I’ve interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot, I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip. But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling. “I want to say to the audience thank you so much for watching. watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip," he added.

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Source: AP Stephen Colbert shouted out his writers during his speech.

Colbert joked that his writing team wrote some of the zingers that night. “The thing about these late shows is that, besides bringing a really good, steady job, is that they require so many people that they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in to learn to work professionally on a deadline in cooperation in collaboration, and that is the future of our business that we have to look after. I want you to know I got some great news: They are all tech avail. Hire them; they will make your show better, and they will make your day easier," he insisted.

Inside the Firing

Source: AP Stephen Colbert's show was canceled earlier this year.