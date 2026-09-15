or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Stephen Colbert
OK LogoNEWS

Stephen Colbert's Unkempt Beard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy at 2026 Emmy Awards: Photos

photo of Stephen Colbert.
Source: AP

Is that you, Stephen Colbert?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Updated 10:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert had fans doing a double-take when he sported a beard at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

At the Monday, September 14, ceremony in Los Angeles, Colbert, whose show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series, was unrecognizable with his beard.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @THR/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans Weigh In

image of Stephen Colbert's beard divided fans.
Source: AP

Stephen Colbert's beard divided fans.

Of course, fans immediately weighed in.

One person wrote, "Since when did Stephen Colbert grow a beard? #emmys," while another said, "Seeing Stephen Colbert with a gray beard is rough."

A third person added, "It’s funny how retired guys immediately grow a beard @StevenColbert #Emmys."

A fourth person exclaimed, "He’s alive and he looks great and the Colbeard is back and (I’m assuming) he’s going to the Emmy’s!!!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Is a Winner

image of Stephen Colbert took home an Emmy.
Source: AP

Stephen Colbert took home an Emmy.

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The TV star, whose talk show ended earlier this year, ended up coming out a winner at the awards ceremony — four months after the finale of the late-night show aired.

“I want to thank so many people in this room,” he said. “Over the last 21 years, I’ve interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot, I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip. But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling.

“I want to say to the audience thank you so much for watching. watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Stephen Colbert shouted out his writers during his speech.
Source: AP

Stephen Colbert shouted out his writers during his speech.

Colbert joked that his writing team wrote some of the zingers that night.

“The thing about these late shows is that, besides bringing a really good, steady job, is that they require so many people that they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in to learn to work professionally on a deadline in cooperation in collaboration, and that is the future of our business that we have to look after. I want you to know I got some great news: They are all tech avail. Hire them; they will make your show better, and they will make your day easier," he insisted.

Inside the Firing

image of Stephen Colbert's show was canceled earlier this year.
Source: AP

Stephen Colbert's show was canceled earlier this year.

As OK! previously reported, Colbert's show was canceled by CBS.

The cancelation came days after the host criticized the network's parent company, Paramount, for its July 3 $16 million settlement with Donald Trump, who claimed that CBS News' 60 Minutes edited an interview with ex-VP Kamala Harris.

At the time, Paramount was in the middle of a merger with Skydance, an entertainment company. The deal needed approval from the Trump administration.

At the time, CBS denied the cancelation had anything to do with the "show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.