ENTERTAINMENT Stephen Colbert Ends 'Late Show' Finale With One Last Brutal Dig at CBS Bosses Source: @ColbertLateShow/Youtube Stephen Colbert exited 'The Late Show' with a final costly jab at the network that fired him. Lesley Abravanel May 22 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Stephen Colbert closed his final episode of The Late Show by executing a deliberate, costly jab at CBS executives by intentionally triggering a music copyright violation on air. During his last broadcast, Colbert detailed a lawsuit involving the iconic music from Charlie Brown and other Peanuts television specials. As the show’s house band intentionally began playing the copyrighted theme song, Colbert smirked directly into the camera and deadpanned, “Oh no, I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money.”

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Source: @ColbertLateShow/Youtube 'Oh no, I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money,' the comedian teased.

The targeted prank served as a parting shot following the abrupt cancellation of the top-rated late-night franchise. “Now, Peanuts is a powerful brand and corporation in and of itself,” Colbert said. “Anyone illegally using that music is going to have to pay through the nose ...” At that moment, the show’s band, Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine, started playing theme music from Peanuts. “Louis?” Colbert said, feigning surprise and asking the band leader if he was really “playing the same Peanuts music that I just said people were being sued for using without permission?“

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Source: @reallouiscato/Instagram;MEGA Stephen Colbert smirked as the show's band, Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine, played theme music from 'Peanuts.'

A smirking Colbert quipped, “Oh no, I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money.” CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, insisted that terminating the 11-season run was “purely a financial decision” driven by a tough late-night advertising market. Viewers, critics, and fellow late-night hosts heavily questioned that narrative, with The Late Show's original host, icon David Letterman, calling CBS "lying weasels." The cancelation came directly after Colbert publicly mocked Paramount for paying a $16 million settlement to President Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes interview dispute, a move Colbert openly labeled a "big fat bribe" while Paramount was seeking federal approval for a major corporate merger.

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Donald Trump Insists He's Not to Blame for Stephen Colbert's Firing

Source: MEGA David Letterman has criticized Donald Trump and CBS for canceling 'The Late Show.'

When the cancellation was announced, Trump celebrated on his Truth Social account. “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night,” Trump posted. The post continued, “That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS 50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was indisputably the highest-rated show in late-night television, finishing as the number-one host in late-night and holding the top spot in total viewers for nine consecutive seasons.

'Hello, Goodbye'

Source: @ColbertLateShow/Youtube Stephen Colbert wrapped his run on 'The Late Show' after nearly 11 years as host.