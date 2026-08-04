Stephen Colbert Wins Anti-Censorship Award as 'Late Show' Cancelation Becomes Bigger Than Late Night
Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Stephen Colbert’s next act after The Late Show is beginning with a free-speech honor.
Colbert has received an anti-censorship award from the Before Columbus Foundation, the nonprofit founded by author, playwright and publisher Ishmael Reed. The honor was announced Wednesday as part of the 47th annual American Book Awards, which recognize work across a broad range of American literature and culture.
The award arrives after CBS ended The Late Show in May, cutting off a major platform for one of President Donald Trump’s most visible late-night critics. The network cited economic reasons for the decision, though Colbert and others have questioned that explanation.
A New Frame for Stephen Colbert
“Colbert receiving a major anti-censorship award in the middle of his clashes with the administration is a reputational win that reframes the whole story,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“It converts a business and political fight into a free-speech narrative,” she added, “and in that frame he is no longer a host losing a slot, he is a principled figure standing on something.”
Colbert hosted The Late Show for 11 years, with his tenure defined in part by his long-running feud with Trump. His cancelation drew scrutiny because it removed a high-profile broadcast venue for political satire at a time when late-night comedy remains closely tied to national politics.
“When you are in a contested narrative, an outside endorsement of your values is worth more than anything you could say about yourself,” Philip said.
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Late Night as a Free-Speech Test
“Late-night hosts are becoming free-speech bellwethers because their political satire increasingly tests whether their media companies will defend them,” said attorney and law instructor Danny Karon.
“The challenge for the media companies is commercial more than political,” Karon explained. “If they defend their host, they risk regulatory consequences; if they surrender to regulators, viewers could perceive them as weak, which could affect ratings.”
The Before Columbus Foundation also honored Books & Books founder Mitchell Kaplan, who shares the anti-censorship prize with Colbert. Other American Book Awards recipients include Nicholas Boggs’ Baldwin, John Fugelsang’s Separation of Church and Hate and Adela Najarro’s poetry collection Variations in Blue.
Where Point of View Matters
“For late night as a category, this signals that the genre's value is shifting from ratings to point of view,” Philip explained. “Hosts who stand for something clear and consistent build durable brands that outlast any single network decision.”
Karon said regulatory anxiety may push some networks away from controversial comedy entirely.
“Media companies’ fear of regulators will likely translate into anticipatory measures,” he said, “such as avoiding political subjects and comedy, thus perhaps sending controversial content to streaming platforms or podcasts that are not as heavily regulated.”