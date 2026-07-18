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When Political Clapbacks Become the Show, Entertainers Get New Material

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel reflected on the future of late-night television after the cancelation of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

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July 18 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

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Political clapbacks used to be damage control. Now they can be the entertainment itself.

As late-night hosts, comedians and public figures trade fire with politicians and official spokespeople, the response often becomes more visible than the original joke. For Jimmy Kimmel, that dynamic has become part of the job. For the White House, it has become part of the media strategy.

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel admitted he often felt compelled to fight back.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he often felt compelled to fight back.

Kimmel spoke in a recent interview with Vulture about the uncertainty around his own future after the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying it felt uncomfortably close to home.

Late-night television, he said, is “not just dying of natural causes. We're being poisoned.”

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The Fight Becomes the Format

Image of Experts said political feuds often became entertainment themselves.
Source: MEGA

Experts said political feuds often became entertainment themselves.

“Typically, my inclination is to fight back. In that way, Donald Trump and I are not so different,” Kimmel told the outlet.

That instinct can keep a feud alive, especially when both sides understand the value of attention.

“When an official clapback becomes part of the show, the conflict itself turns into a product,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Both sides have an incentive to keep it going because engagement rewards the fight, not the resolution.”

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The White House Troll Machine

Image of The administration continued using memes and AI-generated images as clapbacks.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

The administration continued using memes and AI-generated images as clapbacks.

The White House has leaned into that same attention cycle. One of the White House press team’s regular habits is firing off memes and clapbacks at the media. The “Rapid Response” social media accounts post AI-generated images and videos of both political allies and foes, offensive memes, and real-time clapbacks at the media, from journalists to entertainers.

“Trump frequently cannot resist firing back, which risks backfiring, in part because it comes across as insecurity and reminds voters the president cannot rise above them,” said Costas Panagopoulos, a professor of political science at Northeastern University.

The Sugar-High Problem

Image of Analysts warned constant conflict could weaken audience trust.
Source: MEGA

Analysts warned constant conflict could weaken audience trust.

“Audiences are savvy, and manufactured conflict eventually reads as manufactured,” Philip pointed out.

“Conflict-as-content is a sugar high,” she added. “It spikes the numbers, but it does not build the trust or the loyalty that actually sustains a brand.”

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