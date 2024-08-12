Who Is Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik? 8 Things to Know About the Viral 'Pommel Horse Guy'

Stephen Nedoroscik scored two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

First, he helped the U.S. men score the bronze — their first Olympic medal in 16 years. Then, on August 3, he scored his second bronze medal after scoring 15.300 in the gymnastics pommel horse. Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov got the gold and silver, respectively.

Immediately after his win, Nedoroscik enjoyed his newfound fame.

“If someone had asked me what about I would eventually gain traction, I would have probably said it was my eyewear or more of my eyes, my diseases that I have,” he said. “You know, I do think I’m just a quirky guy, and I’m glad that people are enjoying my competition.”