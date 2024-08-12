Who Is Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik? 8 Things to Know About the Viral 'Pommel Horse Guy'
Stephen Nedoroscik Wowed Everyone at the Olympics
Stephen Nedoroscik scored two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
First, he helped the U.S. men score the bronze — their first Olympic medal in 16 years. Then, on August 3, he scored his second bronze medal after scoring 15.300 in the gymnastics pommel horse. Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov got the gold and silver, respectively.
Immediately after his win, Nedoroscik enjoyed his newfound fame.
“If someone had asked me what about I would eventually gain traction, I would have probably said it was my eyewear or more of my eyes, my diseases that I have,” he said. “You know, I do think I’m just a quirky guy, and I’m glad that people are enjoying my competition.”
He Became an Internet Sensation After His Winning Performance
Nedoroscik also became a meme after a photo showed him looking calm and cool while wearing his glasses before his team's July 29 performance went viral. Some Olympic fans also compared him to Clark Kent, saying the pommel horse specialist transformed into a real-life hero as soon as he removed his glasses.
“It is just that unbelievable, the amount of people who are reaching out, following me. They were going crazy. I mean,” he shared. “I thought they were hilarious. I’m glad that people are making memes of me. I think it’s so funny. I literally had to go and turn off my notifications yesterday because I needed to be able to lock in for this competition.”
Stephen Nedoroscik's Educational Background
Nedoroscik graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2020 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While studying, he began competing for the university's Nittany Lions.
According to his Penn State bio, the athlete was an All-Big Ten awardee and a recipient of the 2020 Nissen-Emery Award.
Stephen Nedoroscik Continued His Journey to the Olympics
Following his graduation, Nedoroscik continued to compete and honed his skills as a gymnast.
In 2021, Nedoroscik made history as the first U.S. gymnast to win a world championship medal after he competed on the pommel horse. He then won the gold medal at the 2024 U.S. National Championships, which secured a slot for him on Team U.S.A. and qualified for the Paris Olympics.
Stephen Nedoroscik Explained the Story Behind His 'Monkey Boy' Nickname
Before his Olympics win, Nedoroscik went through rigorous and strict training after he grew up climbing walls and furniture. His habit as a child earned him the nickname "spider monkey" or "monkey boy."
His parents, Cheryl and John Nedoroscik, also helped him develop his love for sports by taking him to a local gym in 2003. From there, he became an Olympian in the making.
"On the first day there, I climbed a rope all the way to the top," Stephen told WBBH. "After that, they invited me to join the gymnastics team. We accepted it, and that was it.”
Stephen Nedoroscik Has 2 Eye Disorders
The "Pommel Horse Guy" defied the odds even with two eye conditions, which his doctors determined as strabismus and coloboma.
Strabismus disrupts the alignment of one's eyes. Meanwhile, coloboma is an eye condition that causes Stephen to suffer from light sensitivity.
Despite the health conditions, he still conquered the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“When I go up on the pommel horse, it's all about feeling the equipment. I don't even really see when I'm doing. My gymnastics, it's all in the hands, you can feel everything,” said Stephen.
Stephen Nedoroscik Is a Loving Boyfriend
Outside the field, Stephen is a loving boyfriend to his longtime girlfriend, Tess McCracken. The pair met while competing for Penn State University's gymnastics team.
"Happy is what happens when all your dreams come true❤️," Tess captioned a post to celebrate Stephen's win.
She added, "For the entire time I’ve known you, you have been nothing but absolutely certain that one day you would be an Olympian, and seeing that dream become a reality this week is a feeling that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Stephen, you are the greatest partner, athlete, and role model. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you next, and I will be right beside you for every moment of it🥰."
Stephen also posts about his girlfriend regularly. He marked their seventh anniversary in 2023 with a sweet Instagram tribute.
Stephen Nedoroscik Delivered a Powerful Message to Young Kids
Speaking with CNN's Coy Wire after his win, Stephen had some important advice for others.
"What's your message out there to the little kids who might be dealing with an eye condition and maybe their hopes aren't as high, because they don't think they can perform at an elite level?" the former football player asked.
"Yeah, well, I mean, I'm here," said Stephen. "I made it up to this point, and I think that anybody can do it as long as you have a dream, and you're willing to put in the work to do it."