NEWS Shocking Custody Battle: Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Claims Actor Earns $100K Monthly Source: @1steveburton/INSTAGRAM; @shereelynnfit/INSTAGRAM Steve Burton’s ex-wife claims he earns $100,000 monthly amid a heated custody battle.

Steve Burton's ex-wife, Sheree Burton, has made explosive claims about the General Hospital star's financial status during their ongoing custody battle, a news outlet reported.

In a recent court filing, Sheree revealed that the 54-year-old actor brings in an alleged $100,000 monthly, a figure that could impact their custody agreement dramatically. In April, Sheree requested $25,000 from Steve to offset her legal expenses, although her lawyer later confirmed that request was dropped.

Source: @shereelynnfit/INSTAGRAM; @1steveburton/INSTAGRAM Steve Burton and Sheree Burton got married in 1999 but separated in 2022.

Sheree, 47, stated, "[Steve] is an actor and earns income from other business ventures. He earns approximately $100,000 per month." She emphasized that her income from self-employment as a fitness coach doesn't cover everything. "My expenses from my business exceed my income. Therefore, my only source of income at this time is from interest and dividends from what remains of my half of the community property estate, which I invested," she stated.

Source: @General Hospital/YOUTUBE Steve Burton is best known for playing Jason Morgan on 'General Hospital.'

She added, "I am currently using that income as well as a portion of the capital to pay for all my living expenses with our daughters, as well as with my new husband and our children together," she shared.

Steve and Sheree welcomed three children during their marriage: son Jack, born in 2006, and daughters Brooklyn, born in 2014, and Makena, born in 2003. Following their divorce, Steve was initially ordered to pay $12,500 monthly in child support, although this amount decreased as their older children reached adulthood.

Other revelations from Sheree's filing include her monthly income of around $4,000, sourced from interests and dividends — though she complains of limited financial stability with only $10,000 in savings and about $600,000 in stocks and bonds.

Source: @shereelynnfit/INSTAGRAM Steve and Sheree Burton have three children: Makena and Brooklyn and Jack.

Their youngest daughter Brooklyn remains a minor, and the divorce saw Sheree not awarded spousal support. She detailed her financial commitments, including approximately $28,235 in monthly expenses, broken down into various categories such as $14,750 for rent and $1,500 for entertainment and gifts.

Amid the heated exchange, Sheree accused Steve of prolonging the legal proceedings, driving up her costs. The couple's separation became public after Steve filed for divorce in 2022, just weeks following the revelation that Sheree was expecting another man's child. The duo reached a tentative agreement in December 2023 to share custody.

In recent motions, Steve sought modifications to their custody arrangement, seeking increased contact with Brooklyn. The ex-couple has been at odds over this for several months.

Source: @shereelynnfit/INSTAGRAM Steve Burton wants more custody time with daughter Brooklyn.

Steve did not hold back in a recent filing, accusing Sheree of infidelity and neglecting the family's well-being. "Sheree has seemingly forgotten how our family ended up in this situation. It was Sheree who had an extramarital affair, became pregnant with another man's child, and immediately moved him into her home after our separation," he claimed.

He noted the abrupt changes in their family life were disorienting for Brooklyn, who was just 7 years old at the time.