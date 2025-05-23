'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Accuses Ex-Wife of Affair Amid Explosive Custody Battle

In an declaration filed on March 13, Steve, 54, recounted the timeline of their disputes over custody arrangements since last year. He claimed Sheree violated their divorce agreement and obstructed his attempts to spend time with their daughter.

Steve Burton , known for his role on General Hospital , found himself in the midst of an explosive custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Burton , who he accuses of having an extramarital affair . The fight over their daughter Brooklyn has escalated, with explosive allegations coming from both sides.

As part of his new filing, Steve revealed he made the decision to return to California on March 1 to be closer to Brooklyn and pursue a 50/50 custody arrangement. "My move back to Orange County allows me to take Brooklyn to school and pick her up during the week and enjoy weekend time with her," he explained.

Steve alleged that Sheree moved from California to Tennessee with their kids, prompting him to relocate to Tennessee for their sake. However, after his move, he asserted that Sheree returned to California, complicating his access to Brooklyn, 10. He stated that she often declined his requests for visitation .

Steve reached out to Sheree via text in January to advocate for more time with Brooklyn. In response, Sheree insisted, "Transition? So after 3 years you decide you want to have Brooklyn more because now it's convenient for you? It's probably best we deal with this in court and not mediation."

When Sheree submitted her response to Steve's motion on April 29, she expressed willingness to establish a new parenting and holiday schedule but asked the court to prevent Steve from using Brooklyn as a messenger. She requested direct communication regarding parenting matters.

Sheree pointed out that since their separation, she has been the primary caregiver. "Despite [Steve] living within miles of us and eventually one mile away from us, he rarely spent time with Brooklyn," she shared. "He never asked for any overnights with her except for vacations or holidays."