'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Accuses Ex-Wife of Affair Amid Explosive Custody Battle
Steve Burton, known for his role on General Hospital, found himself in the midst of an explosive custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Burton, who he accuses of having an extramarital affair. The fight over their daughter Brooklyn has escalated, with explosive allegations coming from both sides.
In an declaration filed on March 13, Steve, 54, recounted the timeline of their disputes over custody arrangements since last year. He claimed Sheree violated their divorce agreement and obstructed his attempts to spend time with their daughter.
Steve alleged that Sheree moved from California to Tennessee with their kids, prompting him to relocate to Tennessee for their sake. However, after his move, he asserted that Sheree returned to California, complicating his access to Brooklyn, 10. He stated that she often declined his requests for visitation.
As part of his new filing, Steve revealed he made the decision to return to California on March 1 to be closer to Brooklyn and pursue a 50/50 custody arrangement. "My move back to Orange County allows me to take Brooklyn to school and pick her up during the week and enjoy weekend time with her," he explained.
Steve reached out to Sheree via text in January to advocate for more time with Brooklyn. In response, Sheree insisted, "Transition? So after 3 years you decide you want to have Brooklyn more because now it's convenient for you? It's probably best we deal with this in court and not mediation."
When Sheree submitted her response to Steve's motion on April 29, she expressed willingness to establish a new parenting and holiday schedule but asked the court to prevent Steve from using Brooklyn as a messenger. She requested direct communication regarding parenting matters.
Sheree pointed out that since their separation, she has been the primary caregiver. "Despite [Steve] living within miles of us and eventually one mile away from us, he rarely spent time with Brooklyn," she shared. "He never asked for any overnights with her except for vacations or holidays."
She claimed Steve had opportunities to spend significantly more time with Brooklyn but chose not to. "Therefore, any claim that I have acted as a gatekeeper is disingenuous," Sheree said.
Sheree further alleged that Steve had harassed her when he couldn't reach Brooklyn. "In the past few months, [Steve] has started to message me and accuse me of parental alienation if he cannot get ahold of Brooklyn," she added, stating his messages became almost daily and felt harassing.
In her filing, Sheree refuted claims that she influenced Steve's move to Tennessee and stated she had recently arranged for Brooklyn to spend every other weekend with Steve, along with mid-week dinners.
"Steve maintains that Sheree's allegations are categorically false. He has, and will continue to, act in the best interests of the parties' daughter, Brooklyn," Steve's attorney, Sarah C. Clark, told an outlet.
On May 12, the court ruled in favor of Steve, granting him additional custodial time that Sheree had previously denied.
This legal battle follows Steve's decision to file for divorce from Sheree in 2022 after more than two decades of marriage. The couple, who wed in 1999, share three children: Makena, Jack and Brooklyn, whose pregnancy was publicly revealed just weeks after their separation.
Steve has consistently labeled Sheree's decision to have a child with another man as pivotal in unraveling their marriage. He stated, "It was Sheree who had an extramarital affair, became pregnant with another man's child, and immediately moved him into her home after our separation."
He speculated that this drastic shift in their family dynamics caused confusion and upset for Brooklyn, who was only 7 years old at the time. Furthermore, Steve has raised concerns about Sheree's apparent refusal to accept his new relationship with Michelle Lundstorm, whom he married earlier this month.
As the custody battle continues, a judge has yet to issue a final ruling.