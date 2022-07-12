After 23 years of marriage, Steve Burton has filed for divorce from Sheree Gustin. The split comes a few months after the General Hospital actor claimed Gustin, 47, was pregnant with another man's child.

In the paperwork, the father-of-three, 52, listed March 1 as the date of separation and blamed the breakup on irreconcilable differences. He's asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids.