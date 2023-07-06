Steve Haddadin's Birthday X Wagyu Day Celebration

Steve Haddadin and his crew headed to Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Columbus location, to enjoy the A5 Wagyu from the Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan. Pictured above are Steve Haddadin and his crew holding the authentication certificates with a plate of Wagyu in the Regency Room at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Columbus location. What a delightful way to spend a birthday for someone like Steve Haddadin, who loves steak. Most people dream that one day their birthday can become a holiday; for Steve Haddadin, this dream became a reality. With the bold move of establishing a day to dedicate to Wagyu, Steve decided it would be convenient to make it on his birthday. Now he can celebrate his birthday and Wagyu Day together doing what he loves, enjoying Wagyu beef.

The Purpose Behind National Wagyu Day

First celebrated in 2022, National Wagyu Day is dedicated to Wagyu Beef, which is among the most sought-after delicacies in the world. Given how delicious Wagyu is, it was disappointing for Steve to see how many people were unaware of its authentication process and deprived of the luxury that this beef offers. With this in mind, he became the first to establish June 21st, his birthday, as National Wagyu Day. Many people might wonder why dedicate an entire day to Wagyu when there is already a national steak day celebrated on March 14th. While that is a great way to honor steak, the King of Beef deserves an entire day dedicated to it. However, the purpose of establishing a National Wagyu Day is much more than just celebrating the high-quality beef. It is quite alarming how many people spend so much money on Wagyu beef steaks, yet they don't know about its authentication process.

Every venue that serves Wagyu beef can provide a copy of the authentication certificate upon request. This certificate contains a 10-digit cattle ID that consumers can enter into the Japan Carcass Verification Bureau website. This cattle ID is associated with every piece of information about the source of the beef, from its origin to processing. This is important because, compared to how Wagyu is held and managed in Japan, leaving no room for flaws, the picture is slightly different in the United States. Marketing can be misleading; products may not be of the quality promised by businesses. Wagyu beef is expensive, and consumers should verify its authenticity.