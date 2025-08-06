or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > steve jobs
OK LogoCOUPLES

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Jobs Shares First Photo of Her Wedding Dress: 'Breathtakingly Beautiful'

Photo of Eve Jobs
Source: MEGA

Eve Jobs Took to Instagram to Publicly Share a First Look at Her Recent Cotswolds Wedding.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Eve Jobs is giving her followers a glimpse into her "magical" wedding in the English Cotswolds last month.

The 27-year-old fashion model and equestrian — who is the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs and wife Laurene Powell Jobswed British Olympic gold medallist and fellow equestrian Harry Charles on July 26, sharing a glimpse at the nuptials in an August 3 post.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Eve Jobs
Source: @evejobs/Instagram

Eve Jobs posted a photo of her wedding dress on Instagram.

"We’re MARRIED !!!" the model wrote on her Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the bride and groom posing together.

Eve thanked the team at Givenchy, including creative director Sarah Burton, "for making the most breathtakingly beautiful dress," and the photographers for "capturing such magical moments."

"We will cherish them forever," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles' Relationship

Photo of Eve Jobs
Source: MEGA

Eve Jobs and her new husband are both equestrians.

Eve and Harry share a love of horses, with the former having previously ranked in the top 5 female equestrians under 25 back in 2019. Harry won the gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo for Team jumping. The 26-year-old's father, Peter Charles, is also a trailblazer in his career, having won the first British showjumping gold in decades at the 2012 London Olympics.

MORE ON:
steve jobs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Steve Jobs Die?

Photo of Steve and Laurene Jobs
Source: MEGA

The Apple Inc. co-founder died from pancreatic cancer over a decade ago.

Steve died on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, from complications of pancreatic cancer. The American businessman, co-founder of Apple Inc., and co-inventor of the revolutionary Apple iPhone, iPod, and Macintosh Computer, resigned as CEO of Apple in August of that year, but continued to work for the company until his death.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom awardee left an alleged fortune of $10.2 billion after his passing, which was granted to his wife, Laurene. The businessman had four children: Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47, Reed, 33, Erin, 29, and Eve, 27. Laurene, however, pledged that the wealth would not become an inheritance, as the couple were “not interested in legacy wealth buildings."

“I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth,” she told the New York Times in 2020.

Eve Jobs' Criticism of Apple

Photo of Eve Jobs
Source: MEGA

Eve shared a meme poking fun at the iPhone 14.

In September 2022, Eve made headlines by throwing shade at her father's former company for failing to evolve past the former CEO's model for iPhones. Shared in an Instagram Story, Eve posted a meme captioned, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14," with an attached photo of a man unwrapping a Christmas present of a shirt he was currently wearing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.