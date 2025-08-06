COUPLES Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Jobs Shares First Photo of Her Wedding Dress: 'Breathtakingly Beautiful' Source: MEGA Eve Jobs Took to Instagram to Publicly Share a First Look at Her Recent Cotswolds Wedding. Bethany Gemmell Aug. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Eve Jobs is giving her followers a glimpse into her "magical" wedding in the English Cotswolds last month. The 27-year-old fashion model and equestrian — who is the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs and wife Laurene Powell Jobs — wed British Olympic gold medallist and fellow equestrian Harry Charles on July 26, sharing a glimpse at the nuptials in an August 3 post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @evejobs/Instagram Eve Jobs posted a photo of her wedding dress on Instagram.

"We’re MARRIED !!!" the model wrote on her Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the bride and groom posing together. Eve thanked the team at Givenchy, including creative director Sarah Burton, "for making the most breathtakingly beautiful dress," and the photographers for "capturing such magical moments." "We will cherish them forever," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles' Relationship

Source: MEGA Eve Jobs and her new husband are both equestrians.

Eve and Harry share a love of horses, with the former having previously ranked in the top 5 female equestrians under 25 back in 2019. Harry won the gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo for Team jumping. The 26-year-old's father, Peter Charles, is also a trailblazer in his career, having won the first British showjumping gold in decades at the 2012 London Olympics.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Steve Jobs Die?

Source: MEGA The Apple Inc. co-founder died from pancreatic cancer over a decade ago.

Steve died on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, from complications of pancreatic cancer. The American businessman, co-founder of Apple Inc., and co-inventor of the revolutionary Apple iPhone, iPod, and Macintosh Computer, resigned as CEO of Apple in August of that year, but continued to work for the company until his death. The Presidential Medal of Freedom awardee left an alleged fortune of $10.2 billion after his passing, which was granted to his wife, Laurene. The businessman had four children: Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47, Reed, 33, Erin, 29, and Eve, 27. Laurene, however, pledged that the wealth would not become an inheritance, as the couple were “not interested in legacy wealth buildings." “I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth,” she told the New York Times in 2020.

Eve Jobs' Criticism of Apple

Source: MEGA Eve shared a meme poking fun at the iPhone 14.