9 Things to Know About Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve — Including Her $6.7 Million English Wedding to Olympian Harry Charles

Before pursuing a modeling career, Eve dedicated most of her time to equestrian sports.

In a 2016 interview for the Upper Echelon Academy, she opened up about the sport and how riding horses "always keeps you humble."

"It's great to see your hard work pay off, but you have to constantly stay at the top of your game... It has taught me independence, dedication and perseverance, which I can apply to all realms of my life," Eve said.

In 2019, she was ranked fifth on a list of the world's top riders under 25. She dreamt of competing at the Olympics and planned to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the games.

"Being able to compete in the Olympics and World Equestrian Games would be a dream," she told World of Showjumping in 2020. "I am a competitive person, so I definitely thrive on the competition aspect. I like to push myself to do better."