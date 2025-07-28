9 Things to Know About Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve — Including Her $6.7 Million English Wedding to Olympian Harry Charles
Eve Jobs Is the Youngest Daughter of Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, is now married!
Born on July 9, 1998, the 27-year-old has two older siblings: Reed Jobs, born September 22, 1991; and Erin Siena Jobs, born August 19, 1995.
Eve's older half-sister, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, was born on May 17, 1978, to her father and his first partner, Chrisann Brennan.
Eve Jobs Was Named After a Biblical Figure
Eve, although her name sounds like her father's, was named after the Biblical character Eve.
Eve Jobs Is a Model
At 22, Eve made her modeling debut by appearing in a Glossier holiday campaign. She then walked her first runway in the Spring 2022 show for Coperni in September 2021.
"I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚," she said as she expressed her excitement over the opportunity in an Instagram post.
Eve Jobs Is a Gifted Equestrian
Before pursuing a modeling career, Eve dedicated most of her time to equestrian sports.
In a 2016 interview for the Upper Echelon Academy, she opened up about the sport and how riding horses "always keeps you humble."
"It's great to see your hard work pay off, but you have to constantly stay at the top of your game... It has taught me independence, dedication and perseverance, which I can apply to all realms of my life," Eve said.
In 2019, she was ranked fifth on a list of the world's top riders under 25. She dreamt of competing at the Olympics and planned to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the games.
"Being able to compete in the Olympics and World Equestrian Games would be a dream," she told World of Showjumping in 2020. "I am a competitive person, so I definitely thrive on the competition aspect. I like to push myself to do better."
Eve Jobs Attended Stanford University
Per ELLE Australia, Eve graduated from Stanford University with a major in Science, Technology & Society in 2021.
Eve Jobs Has a Huge Following on Social Media
While she is not as active as other models on social media, Eve still has a huge following on Instagram, with 413,000 accounts following her page.
She shared a photoset in June featuring moments from her wild hen party with her famous friends.
"what a weekend with my favorite girls 💖," Eve captioned the post.
Eve Jobs Began Dating Olympian Harry Charles in 2022
According to reports, Eve and Olympian Harry Charles began dating in 2022 but did not make their relationship public until the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Eve Jobs and Harry Charles Became Engaged in September 2024
While they have always kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Harry uploaded a sweet photoset in August 2024 featuring Eve.
"celebration station," he wrote in the caption.
Multiple media outlets reported the twosome got engaged the following month.
Eve Jobs and Harry Charles Tied the Knot in a Lavish English Wedding
On July 26, the Apple heiress exchanged vows with Harry at St Michael's and All Angels Church in Great Tew, England, according to the Daily Mail. The four-day nuptial celebrations included a wedding party at Estelle Manor in the English Countryside.
"They paid a flat fee for the wedding. We are not allowed to charge more or less," the vicar, Canon William Burke, said of the £675 ($907) fee to be married at the church. "I've done a lot these high society weddings, it's nothing new to me."
Meanwhile, The U.S. Sun reported that the wedding, organized and managed by event planner Stanlee Gatti, cost $6.7 million.