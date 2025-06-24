Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Stuns in Little White Dress During Her Bachelorette Party: Photos
Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs looked gorgeous while having one last hurrah before marrying fiancé Harry Charles.
On Monday, June 23, Eve uploaded countless photos from her bachelorette trip, captioning the fun shots, "what a weekend with my favorite girls 💖." The model rocked a sleeveless sequined white minidress in several of the pictures in addition to a white veil.
Eve Jobs' Bachelorette Party
The bride-to-be, 26, took snaps while exploring a city in Italy with her gal pals.
In one shot, the late Apple CEO's daughter showed off her toned and tanned legs while chatting with one of her friends on a daybed, while the ladies posed on a boat in another image. She also included scenic shots of the ocean, the food they ate and a shot from inside a car.
A few of the star's famous friends, such as model Simi Haze and Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, left heart-eyed emojis in the comments section, while Lindsay Lohan gave the post a "like."
Other people raved over her impending wedding, with one individual writing, "beautiful bride to-be 🤍 congratulations🥂," and another gushing, "Oh I’m just so thrilled for you❤️."
Eve Jobs and Harry Charles' Wedding Plans
According to a publication, the future spouses are expected to have a wedding this August in Cotswolds, England, with the likes of Princess Beatrice, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer and Kamala Harris on the guest list.
The pair first went public with their romance in the summer of 2024 during the Paris Olympics, as Charles, 25, is an Olympic equestrian.
Eve also rides horses, having started lessons when she was 6.
"I wanted to see how far I could take this," she told Vanity Fair of attending jumping competitions growing up. "It’s a hard sport to do, mostly because you only get two minutes in the ring and you’re working with something, an animal, that’s inherently unreliable."
While she was in contention to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she decided to opt out after the event was postponed to the following year because of COVID.
"I was at this turning point. I had done everything I wanted to achieve in the sport, and I just felt at peace," Eve shared of her decision to stop.
Even then chose to purse the world of modeling.
"I was more grateful than nervous. I never foresaw modeling, and on a whim, I was like, ‘Why not?’" she spilled. "It drew upon things I knew, igniting the part of me that competing always did."