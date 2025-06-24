Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Stuns in Little White Dress During Her Bachelorette Party: Photos

On Monday, June 23, Eve uploaded countless photos from her bachelorette trip, captioning the fun shots, "what a weekend with my favorite girls 💖." The model rocked a sleeveless sequined white minidress in several of the pictures in addition to a white veil.

Steve Jobs ' daughter Eve Jobs looked gorgeous while having one last hurrah before marrying fiancé Harry Charles .

The bride-to-be, 26, took snaps while exploring a city in Italy with her gal pals.

In one shot, the late Apple CEO's daughter showed off her toned and tanned legs while chatting with one of her friends on a daybed, while the ladies posed on a boat in another image. She also included scenic shots of the ocean, the food they ate and a shot from inside a car.