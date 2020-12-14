The late Steve Job‘ daughter is only 22-years-old and is making her way in the world without her dad’s money, so who is Eve Jobs?

Eve won’t be inheriting her father’s wealth as the family don’t believe in “the accumulation of wealth,” and is instead making her own way as a model, showjumper and influencer. Eve is the youngest of Steve’s children, with older siblings: Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 42, Reed, 29, and Erin Sienna, 25.

Eve recently nabbed a brand deal with Glossier and is a champion show jumper, and a glance at her Instagram shows that the heiress is living large.

Steve’s billion-dollar fortune was passed onto Eve’s mom, Laurene and will stay with her. “I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn’t care about the accumulation of wealth,” she told the New York Times earlier this year. “I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that. Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me.”

So, what’s it like being Eve Jobs? Scroll down to find out.