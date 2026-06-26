Steve-O Hopes Bam Margera Will One Day 'Take Accountability' for the Fallout With 'Jacka--' Crew

Article continues below advertisement

Steve-O wants Bam Margera to step up after the fallout with Jacka-- cast. During a podcast episode for TMZ on June 25, the stunt performer reflected on his complicated bond with Margera. The podcaster said, "If he could take accountability for what happened in the past and say, 'You know what, that's what happened and now I'm healthy. I'm willing to admit my part.' That's recovery."

Article continues below advertisement

Steve-O Claimed to Be a Cheerleader for Bam Margera

Source: MEGA Steve-O was Bam Margera's cheerleader in fourth 'Jacka--' movie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Steve-O said he hasn't talked to Margera recently. "It is kind of confusing because I know he has no beef with me. He even acknowledges that when the whole thing went down on the fourth Jacka-- movie — when he was fired and everything — I was the sober guy and the cheerleader campaigning for him to not be fired," the 52-year-old said.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve-O Didn't Wanted Another Sequel Without Bam Margera

Source: @steveo/Instagram Steve-O wanted the fifth 'Jacka--' movie with Bam Margera.

Steve-O then reflected on his hesitation to make the fifth movie without Margera. He said, "I don't get it. Because Bam was in a particularly bad spot at that point. Honestly, my reaction was, 'I don't see how we can make this fourth Jacka-- movie with Bam,' considering the state that he's been in. I don't see how we can make it without Bam. So, I feel like our hands are tied." The television personality said the creators intended to approach the project with good intentions and had agreed with Margera that he would need to take a drug test to be involved.

Article continues below advertisement

What Went Down With Bam Margera?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @steveo/Instagram Steve-O was grateful Bam Margera allowed them to use his sequences for the fifth Jacka-- movie.

According to TMZ, Margera had skipped Jacka--: Best and Last premiere because he reportedly could not face Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine after getting fired from the sets in 2020. Despite his absence, his parents, Phil and April Margera, attended the premiere. Bam had a falling out with the Jacka-- team after he was fired for reportedly violating the terms of his strict wellness agreement. At the time, he was struggling with substance abuse, which led to his dismissal and was followed by a series of public rants and legal battles. The filmmaker has been in and out of rehabilitation centers over the decades. After contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia, he was placed on life support, which he later described as a wake-up call. According to Fox News, he has been sober since 2022 and credited his love for skateboarding as the motivation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TMZ/Youtube Steve-O reflected on his equation with Bam Margera.

Steve-O Has Immense Love for Costar Bam Margera

Source: @steveo/Instagram Steve-O reflected on Johnny Knoxville saving his life.