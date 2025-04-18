Sting & Stallions Hit the Sand! Inside the Debut Of Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach!
Miami Beach got a taste of world-class equestrian glamour last night as the Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) made its official debut on the sand—presented by Qatar Airways.
Known as the most prestigious Arabian horse championship in the world, the GCAT brought together elite competition, luxury hospitality, and a surprise performance by 17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting that had everyone talking.
The beachfront arena right on the sands of Miami Beach offered a stunning backdrop for the elegant Arabian horses on display, while VIP guests enjoyed curated culinary offerings from Major Food Group.
The evening attracted an impressive guest list, including Jeff Bezos, DJ Khaled, FIFA World Cup President Gianni Infantino, former NFL star Jon Vilma, businessman Michael Cayre, Etienne Sabino, Emily Austin, Jamie Reuben, restaurateurs Mario Carbone and Jeff Zalaznick, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, and Kiki Barth.
Midway through the evening, DJ Khaled took the mic to announce the night’s competition winner—and then surprised the crowd by introducing the night’s headliner: 17-time Grammy winner Sting. The music icon treated guests to a 45-minute set filled with fan favorites including Every Little Thing She Does is Magic, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle, and Every Breath You Take.
As Sting performed, the energy shifted from elegant to electric. Guests kicked off their shoes and joined him on the sand for a true Miami-style moment. Jeff Bezos and his father, Miguel, were seen front and center, sharing a sweet moment singing along. Real Housewives of Miami stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova were all smiles, dancing and singing throughout the show, while Lisa and Joey Hochstein swayed together under the stars.
Blending the beauty of Arabian horses with live music, luxury, and seaside scenery, the GCAT Miami Beach debut delivered a one-of-a-kind experience that felt perfectly at home in the Magic City.
With its glamorous guests, surprise entertainment, and spectacular setting, the event set the bar high for what’s sure to become a staple on Miami’s social calendar.