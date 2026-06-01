'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Discussed Depression Before His Untimely Death

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Darrell Sheets, known for his role on Storage Wars, openly discussed his battle with depression nearly 10 years prior to his death. In a heartfelt Instagram post from June 2018, he described depression as a relentless struggle.

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“Depression is the Devil’s way of attacking us,” Sheets wrote. He noted its merciless nature, stating, “It knows no mercy, it takes our smiles it comes and goes, it ruins our relationships, it takes away our happiness, it leads to suicide in some cases, it destroys all thoughts of positivity.”

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Source: @darrellgambler/Instagram Darrell Sheets had openly spoken about his struggles with depression years before his death at age 67.

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Sheets emphasized the importance of empathy, urging others to understand the struggles of those dealing with mental health issues. “So please next time someone tells you they have depression, be kind and know that they spend every minute they have breathing, suffering !!!”

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On April 22, Sheets died at the age of 67 in an apparent suicide. Reports indicate that he was last seen meeting fans at his antique shop in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., earlier that day. A spokesperson for Us Weekly confirmed the news of his death, stating that police responded to a call in the early hours of the following morning. Officers discovered Sheets’ body at his residence, where he appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and an official cause of death has not yet been established.

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Source: MEGA The actor once described depression as a destructive force that affects happiness, relationships and mental health.

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Surviving Sheets are his children, Brandon “The Sidebet” Sheets and Tiffany Shane Sheets. He was previously married to Kimber Wuerfel, from whom he separated in 2016.

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Source: MEGA Darrell Sheets encouraged compassion toward those suffering from mental illness and emphasized the importance of kindness.

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Darrell rose to fame as a cast member of Storage Wars from 2010 to 2023, becoming known as “The Gambler” for his distinctive bidding style. A spokesperson for A&E expressed sorrow over his passing, stating, “We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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Source: MEGA The star passed away in April, with reports indicating an apparent suicide at his Arizona home.

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Several of Darrell's costars reflected on their friendships with him, highlighting the impact he made on their lives. Rene Nezhoda, a fellow cast member, revealed that Sheets faced cyberbullying before his death. He stated, “I know Darrell would want something positive out of this. He had a guy really tormenting him lately on cyberbullying.”