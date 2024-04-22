Home > Photos > Donald Trump PHOTOS 8 Things to Know About Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump's Alleged Affair Amid Ex-Prez's Hush Money Trial Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels Met for the First Time

In her interview on 60 Minutes, Stormy Daniels told Anderson Cooper how she met Donald Trump. According to the blonde beauty, they encountered one another in Lake Tahoe in July 2006 when they both attended a celebrity golf tournament. "That was actually my first time on a golf course, and when you're riding around with Donald Trump in an Escalade golf cart during your first time out on a course, I'd say I was doing all right," Daniels told Adult Video News.

Donald Trump Allegedly Had a Sexual Encounter With Stormy Daniels

After the meeting, Trump reportedly invited her to dinner and met him in his hotel suite. Daniels confirmed they did not go out that night and only had dinner in the room. When Cooper asked what happened next, the adult film star reportedly excused herself and went to the restroom. "I was in there for a little bit and came out and he was sitting, you know, on the edge of the bed when I walked out, perched," she recalled. From there, they reportedly had intercourse with the former POTUS, who was 60 at the time. "It was entirely consensual," Daniels said of what happened between them.

The Affair Began Months After Melania Trump Gave Birth

Melania Trump gave birth to her only son with Donald, Barron Trump, in March 2006. The sexual encounter happened four months later, though she and the whole world only found out about the alleged affair over a decade later. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," a source told People about the affair's effect on Melania. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends." The former first lady has reportedly been upset by Stormy's accusations.

Stormy Daniels Said Her Affair With Donald Trump Continued Afterward

In the same interview with Anderson, Stormy recalled how Donald hoped she would be willing to see him again after that night. The duo reportedly kept in touch and met several times, including at a Trump Vodka launch party in California and a meeting at his Trump Tower office. "And this was not a secret. He never asked me not to tell anyone. He called several times when I was in front of many people and I would be like, 'Oh my God, he's calling.' They were like, 'Shut up, the Donald?'" Stormy said. She added, "And I'd put him on speakerphone, and he wanted to know what I was up to and, 'When can we get together again? I just wanted to give you a quick update, we had a meeting, it went great. There's-- it's gonna be spectacular, they're totally into the idea,' and I was like mhmm that part I never believed."

Donald Trump Reconnected With Stormy Daniels After Their Consensual S-- Sessions

A year after their first meeting, Donald reportedly invited her to meet him privately at his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. The July 2007 meet-up was apparently for her potential appearance on Celebrity Apprentice. "I remember arriving, and he was watching Shark Week. He made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks," she told Anderson. When the broadcaster asked Stormy if she had s-- with Donald again, she disclosed they did not do it despite the politician wanting to.

Stormy Daniels Reportedly Signed a Non-Disclosure Payment and Received a Payment

Shortly before the 2016 election, Stormy signed a non-disclosure agreement that would prevent her from speaking about their relationship publicly. She was also given a $130,000 payment by Donald's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles federal court.

The Affair Was Only Publicized in January 2018

Fifteen months after Stormy signed the NDA, The Wall Street Journal published the report, "Trump Lawyer Arranged $130,000 Payment for Adult-Film Star's Silence," confirming Stormy and Donald's affair. However, Michael denied the claims in his interview with NBC News. "These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels," said the lawyer.

Stormy Daniels Denied the Affair After Previously Confirming It

Before Donald's State of the Union address, Stormy released a signed statement in which she denied the affair. She dismissed the claims after previously opening up about her sexual encounters and meetings with Donald. "The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying it because it never happened," she said in the signed statement.