Stormy Daniels Looks Disheveled as She Smokes a Cigarette in First Sighting Since Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti Moved to Halfway House: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy Daniels looked drastically different when she was spotted in Atlanta, Ga., on Thursday, April 16, ahead of her comedy show. Thought the adult film star still had her signature blonde locks styled in loose waves, she was dressed down in a black tank top and dark gray cargo pants, which she accessorized with some jewelry. She wore heavy eye makeup and also sported a piercing above her lip — a far cry from her days of glam.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The star's sleeveless top showcased her arms, which were covered in tattoos. She was also seen puffing on a cigarette while outside. Ahead of her show, she took to social media to show appreciation to her fans and everyone involved. "Tomorrow night in Atlanta at The Avon Theater is our last show on this 6 week run. Thank you to everyone that has bought tix, shared my posts to help me overcome being shadow banned and silenced and have laughed with us," she wrote on Instagram. "It really is the best medicine. And because of all of you showing up for me, I’ve added dozens more dates/cities to my 2026 Unicorns in the Kitchen Comedy Tour."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you to @stevehofstetter and @dantethecomic for helping me get so many venues by taking a chance on me. Thank you @comediandiscovery_graphics for all the beautiful flyers and connections," her message continued. "Thank to all the comics who were willing to share the stage with me, especially my dear friend @fathernathan."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"And most importantly, thank you to my amazing husband @barrettblade777 for producing my set and driving us safely for over 10k miles. 🦄⚡️🙏💋," she added, tagging Barrett Blade, 52.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The outing marked Daniels' first since her ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti, 55, was released from a four-year prison stint and moved to a halfway house in Los Angeles, Calif. It was reported that he's likely to be released in 2028. Avenatti was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years behind bars after being convicted of extortion and stealing money from clients, including the model. He was also disbarred.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Avenatti famously represented Daniels when she appeared in court, claiming Donald Trump, 79, paid her hush money to not reveal their alleged affair. The president, 79, was found guilty of falsifying business records but didn't receive a prison sentence. Trump's fixer Michael Cohen, 59, also admitted the payment to the actress was an illegal contribution to the 2016 election campaign and meant to hide the salacious story from voters.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Daniels claimed her tryst with Trump occurred in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev. At the time, the businessman had welcomed son Barron, now 20, with wife Melania Trump, 55, just a few months prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA