From Humble Beginnings To $30 Million: The Story Of Alan Barton

It's easy to feel like you're stuck in a rut and that the best days of your life are behind you. British entrepreneur Alan Barton is proof that this isn't true. Alan came from humble beginnings, dropping out of high school with no GCSEs, to building one of the most recognized premium car dealers in the U.K. with a 30-plus million turnover. He dedicates his success to following three fundamental principles in life: strong work ethic, discipline, and perseverance.

Alan's journey began at 19 when he found his passion for car sales. This came after a series of failures and years spent trying to figure out what he wanted to do with his life. Car sales provided that missing spark, and he found himself looking forward to the next big move in his career. At 21, he left his first employer and set up his own car business. However, enthusiasm alone couldn't sustain a business, and after a couple of years, the business collapsed. Alan returned to the drawing board and got a job at a big franchise dealer.