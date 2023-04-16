From A Small Town With Cows To Laptop Lifestyle: The Story Of Jet van Wijk

Jet van Wijk is a successful entrepreneur and business coach who has been in digital marketing for over eight years. She went from trying to climb the corporate ladder to being a freelancer, marketing agency owner, and now a business coach. Her program, the Laptop Lifestyle Master Program, has helped many people escape their 9–5 jobs and become high-ticket freelancers.

Van Wijk's journey began in a small town in the Netherlands, where cows and farms were a common sight. She always dreamed of being a police officer but couldn't apply, so she decided to follow in her father's footsteps and start her own business. She studied international hospitality and was fortunate to study in Bali and Bangkok in her third year. While posting tropical pictures on social media, she gained followers and became an influencer.