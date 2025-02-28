Storytelling, the Cool Factor, & Pursuing Creativity: How Amor Diaz Shaped We The Cool

When Amor Diaz first came to New York for a summer internship more than 10 years ago, she could have never predicted how much she’d fall in love with the city. Following this infatuation, she moved to the Big Apple as soon as she finished her Communications: Film & Advertising studies in Mexico City, and she hasn’t looked back since. This journey led her to establish We The Cool, a full-service agency dedicated to helping brands connect with audiences through engaging visuals and authentic storytelling.

A passionate all-female team of story nerds – who are not afraid to admit it – We The Cool’s specialty lies in meeting new teams, discovering their origins and motivations, and helping them build brands around their unique ‘cool factors’ – ones that capture attention and naturally forge purpose-driven, genuine connections.