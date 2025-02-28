Storytelling, the Cool Factor, & Pursuing Creativity: How Amor Diaz Shaped We The Cool
When Amor Diaz first came to New York for a summer internship more than 10 years ago, she could have never predicted how much she’d fall in love with the city. Following this infatuation, she moved to the Big Apple as soon as she finished her Communications: Film & Advertising studies in Mexico City, and she hasn’t looked back since. This journey led her to establish We The Cool, a full-service agency dedicated to helping brands connect with audiences through engaging visuals and authentic storytelling.
A passionate all-female team of story nerds – who are not afraid to admit it – We The Cool’s specialty lies in meeting new teams, discovering their origins and motivations, and helping them build brands around their unique ‘cool factors’ – ones that capture attention and naturally forge purpose-driven, genuine connections.
Amor’s role at the helm of this unique agency is no coincidence, rooted in her lifelong love for the arts and her innate knack for transforming ideas into captivating stories. Born into a creative family, Amor honed her skills early on, traversing between various creative realms before finding purpose in visual storytelling.
After refining her industry understanding and expertise at university, Amor made this purpose the very core of We The Cool – the studio’s cool factor. And her cool factor? “For me, it’s all about a personal approach and unwavering dedication,” the founder shares. “Every client I talk to, every project I take on, and every brand I build, I treat like my own. I’m involved in every step of the process, ensuring that the end result is something that hasn’t been done before, something different.”
Amor has nurtured this commitment since the studio’s doors opened in 2019, never compromising We The Cool’s values, even amidst an unprecedented global pandemic. When the world came to a screeching halt during COVID, Amor believed that for We The Cool it was a blessing in disguise, “All of a sudden, everything was online, and companies were unprepared. To survive, they needed out-of-the-box visual campaigns and a prominent social media presence, and we knew how to achieve that.”
From helping brands navigate the unexpected e-commerce boom, We The Cool transformed into a full-service PR company with clients from the US, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, and beyond. Whether working with skincare & beauty, interior design & decor, art, or fashion firms, the studio promises to infuse every brand with a unique personality, help define its cool factor, and build a strong, creativity-driven foundation that fuels long-lasting success.
We The Cool’s services all revolve around brand awareness, with every aspect—from art and creative direction to content production and social media management —creating a meaningful symphony where fresh ideas intertwine with creativity and expertise. To share its vision and perspective with the world, the studio also launched the We The Cool Magazine. Filled with abstract imagery, moving stories, and industry outlooks, the magazine offers a treasure trove ofimagination, finesse, and a large dose of beauty, showcasing a curation of inspiring global talents.
Looking into the future, We The Cool plans to expand its operations by opening a new studio in Brooklyn. Currently under construction, the space will include vibrant furniture designed to spark collaboration while also doubling as a content creation studio and an event venue for clients. Set to open at the end of March, it marks yet another step in We The Cool’s mission to enrich the industry with unparalleled quality, tailored service, and unbridled creativity.