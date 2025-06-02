'Stranger Things' Season 5: How Many Episodes Are There in the Final Installment?
After three years in the making, Netflix finally announced that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will drop this fall — but not all of the eight episodes will release on the same day.
The first four episodes will drop on Wednesday, November 26, with the next three debuting on Christmas. The final episode of the beloved series will hit the streaming service on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.
What Is Season 5 of 'Stranger Things' About?
All members of the main cast are returning for the last installment, which takes place in the fall of 1987.
"Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna [Jamie Campbell Bower]. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown," the official synopsis reads, referring to show's ultimate villain.
"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown], forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's [Noah Schnapp] disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread," the summary continues. "The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."
Are There Any New Characters in Season 5?
There are also a few new faces, such as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux.
Linda Hamilton nabbed a role as well, though details about her character are scarce.
The Terminator star is a huge fan of the show, previously sharing, "I don’t know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time. I’m gonna work on that."
What Is the Title of the Finale?
In November, each episode's title was unveiled: The Season 5 premiere is titled "The Crawl," with the finale called "The Rightside Up," a callback to the mysterious Upside Down dimension first introduced in Season 1.
Creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously revealed they wrote Netflix 25 pages of background mythology about the creepy setting.
"We were like, ‘We know what’s going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious.' But they were like, ‘Yeah, but can you write it down?’ And so we wrote it all down," Matt explained.
"The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5," he said. "And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about."