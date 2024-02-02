'Stranger Things' Season 5: Everything to Know About the Final Episodes in 7 Clicks
Who Will Star in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?
Stranger Things Season 5 will see the original cast members return for the newest installment.
Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson and Natalia Dyer will appear in the series again.
Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke will also return.
Will 'Stranger Things' Add New Characters?
In their interview with IndieWire in August 2022, the Duffer Brothers shared why they avoid adding too many new characters in one season.
"I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster," Matt Duffer said. "We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."
How Many Episodes Will 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Have?
The Stranger Things writers seemingly confirmed that the new season would have eight episodes, based on the X photo that showed episodes 1 to 8.
Matt explained why they aim for shorter episodes compared to what the previous season had.
"The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season [Season 4], if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery," he explained. "You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in Season 5]."
Will Eddie Return to 'Stranger Things' Season 5?
Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson died in the series to save his friends and protect his town. While there has been buzz about his potential return, the Duffer Brothers told Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that the character is "definitely dead."
Does 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Already Have a Trailer?
Currently, Stranger Things has yet to release a new trailer after previously unveiling a snap of the opening scene from the upcoming season's first episode, titled Crawl.
"The sound of COLD WIND," the excerpt read. "GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song:"
When Will 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Be Released?
On August 2, 2022, the writers' official X page posted a photo of a whiteboard with the logo "Stranger Things 5."
"Day 1," the text read.
The team reportedly finished the entire plot by September 20 and scheduled the filming to begin in May 2023. However, several things affected it, including the strike of the Writers Guild of America.
"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Duffer brothers said in May 2023. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong."
SAG-AFTRA also went on strike a few weeks later, affecting the timeline even more.
They revealed on September 27, 2023, that development had officially resumed, with the official production starting on January 8.
However, the creators have yet to give the official release date of Stranger Things Season 5, though Wolfhard informed GQ the episodes might drop in 2025.
Will There Be a Season 6 of 'Stranger Things'?
In February 2022, the Duffer Brothers shared good news and bad news about Stranger Things: Seasons 4 and 5 were coming, but they would be the last. They called them the "penultimate season" and last season, respectively, saying they covered nine scripts and over eight hundred pages to share the complete story.
"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," the announcement continued. "But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this powerful tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."
The Duffer Brothers went on, "As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."
Based on the announcement, it is safe to say there will be no Stranger Things Season 6 coming.