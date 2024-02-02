'Stranger Things' Season 5: Everything to Know About the Final Episodes in 7 Clicks

On August 2, 2022, the writers' official X page posted a photo of a whiteboard with the logo "Stranger Things 5."

"Day 1," the text read.

The team reportedly finished the entire plot by September 20 and scheduled the filming to begin in May 2023. However, several things affected it, including the strike of the Writers Guild of America.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Duffer brothers said in May 2023. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong."

SAG-AFTRA also went on strike a few weeks later, affecting the timeline even more.

They revealed on September 27, 2023, that development had officially resumed, with the official production starting on January 8.

However, the creators have yet to give the official release date of Stranger Things Season 5, though Wolfhard informed GQ the episodes might drop in 2025.