StrideCharge, The Cycling Accessory You Can't Live Without

StrideCharge is an exciting new company from Canada that has set out to fix this problem.

The team at StrideCharge has spent several years developing a charging case that allows riders to wirelessly charge their phones while riding. The best part? It comes with a robust yet sleek and stylish bike mount that easily fits most handlebar. Quite simply, StrideCharge has solved the problem.

A spokesperson at the company said, "we're all passionate cyclists here; some of us ride road bikes and mountain bikes while others have been regularly commuting to work their entire lives. We saw the need to fill the void for a phone charging case that you could mount to your bike's handlebars allowing you to charge while you ride. It sounds cliche, but our goal was to design and develop a phone charger and bike mount to transform and revolutionize charging while on the go."