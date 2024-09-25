or
Studio Keiko: A Fusion of Modern Design to Create Fresh, Functional Spaces

Source: Keiko Harada
Sept. 25 2024, Published 1:21 a.m. ET

Founded by interior designer Keiko Harada, Studio Keiko is an architectural interior design studio focused on modern, contemporary, and clean boutique designs for commercial and residential clientele. Keiko’s unique blend of Japanese, Italian, and American design concepts creates modern, fresh, and functional spaces that defy trends, promising to inspire for years to come.

How Studio Keiko Came to Be

Keiko is inspired by everything she encounters, from food to music and art. She believes that the details that make a space work, what make it beautiful, are essential in creating designs that someone would want to come home to. In her quest to understand the craft of design, Keiko has lived and worked in many places.

She spent several years in Milan, Italy, worked under the renowned designer and architect Piero Lissoni (Lissoni & Partners), and earned a master's degree in Interior Design from Scuola Politecnica di Design. Keiko also holds design degrees from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, USA, and Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan. Before founding her own studio, Keiko spent 10 years as the senior designer at Boffi Los Angeles.

Creating a Unique Style in Modern Design

In her years of work and study, Keiko has mastered the art of blending elements of Japanese, Italian, and American design, fashioning interiors that are both clean and calm, beautiful and fresh. combining modern and contemporary aesthetics, Keiko and her studio are committed to creating spaces that are inviting and inspiring. With projects in Montecito, to all over Los Angeles, Studio Keiko has built a remarkable reputation.

A Wide Scope of Design Support

Studio Keiko offers an extensive range of architectural and interior design services, from interior schematic design concepts to space planning, custom cabinetry, and construction administration. The studio works with clients from the initial concept phase all the way through construction, ensuring that every detail is executed to perfection.

In the conception phase, Studio Keiko conducts several meetings and consultations to gather insights into the client’s lifestyle, vision, and personality. Based on this, the studio presents design concepts that include material choices, color themes, and conceptual images. Through clear communication, Studio Keiko collaborates closely with the client to craft the perfect interior design schematic.

During the design development phase, the studio uses the information gathered to create detailed space plans and furniture layouts. Once the design is approved, the studio oversees the construction process to ensure that the project adheres to the initial vision and maintains the highest standards.

Art Advisory Services

In addition to interior design, Studio Keiko offers an exclusive art advisory service to further personalize spaces. Whether selecting contemporary pieces, commissioning bespoke artworks, or curating collections, Studio Keiko helps clients find art that complements their interiors, enhancing the emotional and aesthetic impact of the space. By integrating art seamlessly into the overall design, the studio creates environments that resonate on a deeper level.

Building the Space for You

With Studio Keiko, client satisfaction is paramount. Their modern, contemporary design concepts ensure that the space you build will remain fresh and beautiful throughout its lifespan, while the vision you had in mind will be fully realized—down to the finest detail.

