Studio Keiko: A Fusion of Modern Design to Create Fresh, Functional Spaces

How Studio Keiko Came to Be

Keiko is inspired by everything she encounters, from food to music and art. She believes that the details that make a space work, what make it beautiful, are essential in creating designs that someone would want to come home to. In her quest to understand the craft of design, Keiko has lived and worked in many places.

She spent several years in Milan, Italy, worked under the renowned designer and architect Piero Lissoni (Lissoni & Partners), and earned a master's degree in Interior Design from Scuola Politecnica di Design. Keiko also holds design degrees from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, USA, and Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan. Before founding her own studio, Keiko spent 10 years as the senior designer at Boffi Los Angeles.