OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Summer Fashion
OK LogoSHOPPING

Tote-ally Stylish! OK! Curates The Best Affordably Chic Tote Bags To Make Commuting & Traveling Easy — Shop Now

style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop feature
Source: Amazon; Carve Designs
By:

Jun. 21 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Tote bags are totally trending right now!

Whether headed to work, an overnight trip or even spending a day at the beach, there is no bag better to fit all of your essentials than a large shoulder bag. Not only are they so stylish, but they literally fit everything you need. Maybe your bag won't magically pull out a large umbrella like Mary Poppins, but prepare to be amazed at how much these items can truly hold.

BRING ON THE HEAT & STEP OUT IN THE MOST STYLISH SUMMER WORKWEAR STYLES ALL SEASON LONG — SHOP NOW

When adding a large tote bag to your shopping wishlist, it can trigger anxiety to creep up, with the thought that such a purchase will be an expensive burden. However, this does not need to be the case, as there are plenty of affordable options that coworkers, friends and family may even think you splurged on. Considering tote bags have become an every day essential, you may find yourself disappointed after seeing the wear and tear an expensive designer bag may face throughout your daily activities.

Stop the struggle of carrying a separate lunch bag, purse and laptop bag and switch over to one that holds it all.

AMAZON LAUNCHES VIRTUAL SHOE TRY-ON — SHOP NOW

Obsessed with the tote bag trend and want one of your own? OK! helps you shop stylish large tote bags for less below.

Article continues below advertisement
style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Herschel Supply

Prince vs Herschel Supply's Alexander Zip Tote retails for $89.99 at herschel.com.

style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Herschel

Herschel Supply's Orion Tote retails for $169.99 at herschel.com.

Article continues below advertisement
style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Carve Designs

Carve Designs' Treasure Tote retails for $68 at carvedesigns.com.

style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Amazon

EMPERIA's Bracelyn Premium Faux Vegan Leather Tote Shoulder Bag retails for $39.95 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Amazon

SDYSM's Laptop Waterproof Work Bag retails for $32.86 at amazon.com.

style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Amazon

LOVEVOOK's Laptop Tote Bag retails for $19.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Amazon

JFFD's Large Work Bag retails for $26.99 at amazon.com.

style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: Amazon

MOSISO Women Laptop Tote Bag retails for $53.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: DSW

Vince Camuto's Alula Tote retails for $79.99 at dsw.com.

style trendy work tote messenger laptop bag shop
Source: ASOS

Claudia Canova's Shoulder Strap Square Tote Bag is on sale retailing for $40 (regularly $80) at asos.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.