Tote-ally Stylish! OK! Curates The Best Affordably Chic Tote Bags To Make Commuting & Traveling Easy — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Tote bags are totally trending right now!

Whether headed to work, an overnight trip or even spending a day at the beach, there is no bag better to fit all of your essentials than a large shoulder bag. Not only are they so stylish, but they literally fit everything you need. Maybe your bag won't magically pull out a large umbrella like Mary Poppins, but prepare to be amazed at how much these items can truly hold.

BRING ON THE HEAT & STEP OUT IN THE MOST STYLISH SUMMER WORKWEAR STYLES ALL SEASON LONG — SHOP NOW

When adding a large tote bag to your shopping wishlist, it can trigger anxiety to creep up, with the thought that such a purchase will be an expensive burden. However, this does not need to be the case, as there are plenty of affordable options that coworkers, friends and family may even think you splurged on. Considering tote bags have become an every day essential, you may find yourself disappointed after seeing the wear and tear an expensive designer bag may face throughout your daily activities.

Stop the struggle of carrying a separate lunch bag, purse and laptop bag and switch over to one that holds it all.

AMAZON LAUNCHES VIRTUAL SHOE TRY-ON — SHOP NOW

Obsessed with the tote bag trend and want one of your own? OK! helps you shop stylish large tote bags for less below.