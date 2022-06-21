Bring On The Heat & Step Out In The Most Stylish Summer Workwear Styles All Season Long — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

What should I wear to work today?

This daily question is something us working ladies seem to ask ourselves on repeat. No matter how much our closets are overflowing with our newest purchases, our immediate answer tends to always be the same: We can't find anything to wear.

Save the stress of digging through your drawers, desperately trying to piece together a work-appropriate outfit. Taking the time to purchase a few staple outfits for your workwear wardrobe will save you a great deal of time and stress — plus, your style will be the talk of the office! You will be surprised at how easily outfits can be mixed and matched to multiply your office-ready options.

Winter workwear seems to be immensely easier to conquer. Throw on a trendy sweater and blazer with some slacks and call it a day. Unfortunately, this choice is not an option when you are headed to work traveling under the hot summer sun. There are also other factors to worry about in warmer temperatures — including worrying if you are showing too much skin for a work environment while also trying not to overheat.