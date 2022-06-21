Bring On The Heat & Step Out In The Most Stylish Summer Workwear Styles All Season Long — Shop Now
What should I wear to work today?
This daily question is something us working ladies seem to ask ourselves on repeat. No matter how much our closets are overflowing with our newest purchases, our immediate answer tends to always be the same: We can't find anything to wear.
Save the stress of digging through your drawers, desperately trying to piece together a work-appropriate outfit. Taking the time to purchase a few staple outfits for your workwear wardrobe will save you a great deal of time and stress — plus, your style will be the talk of the office! You will be surprised at how easily outfits can be mixed and matched to multiply your office-ready options.
Winter workwear seems to be immensely easier to conquer. Throw on a trendy sweater and blazer with some slacks and call it a day. Unfortunately, this choice is not an option when you are headed to work traveling under the hot summer sun. There are also other factors to worry about in warmer temperatures — including worrying if you are showing too much skin for a work environment while also trying not to overheat.
We have found the easiest business-casual summer style is a cute dress. It is so easy to slip on in the morning, and comfortable to sit in all day long. Make your 'fit more personalized with accessories and shoes that match your go-to aesthetic. Another great option is a pair of trending trousers. They are so comfortable, you will end up wanting to continue wearing them even after the workday is over!
Purchasing a few basic casual t-shirts will ensure you always have a top to match any outfit. And, this makes it easy to mix and match a basic tee with a different pair of trousers for a completely new ensemble. In addition, a great summer staple, when it comes to workwear, is a light button up or cardigan. They are so easy to carry in your bag or throw over your arm if you tend to be warm while headed to work, and then you can quickly throw it on once you make it to your office.
For those of you who work from home and use your bedroom as an office, no one ever said this meant you can't dress in style. After all, the saying is "look good, feel good", isn't it? Plus, for your daily Zoom meetings, who will know you decided to match sweatpants with an adorably chic blazer?
Need to revamp your summer workwear wardrobe? OK! has curated stylish business-casual outfit options from head-to-toe that you can shop directly through our site below!
