Successful Real Estate Entrepreneur Dennis Jenkins Jr. On Providing More Affordable Homes For Low-Income Families

The housing deficit in the United States is huge and getting worse. Unfortunately, those in the low-income brackets find themselves at the lower end of the ladder when getting affordable homes. Due to inflation, prices of rental properties are way higher than income, so millions of people can’t afford decent homes. Statistics show that the U.S. housing market is currently short of up to 6 million homes.

It may not be much, but Dennis Jenkins Jr., a leading real estate investor and CEO of Executive Commercial Cleaning Services, is trying to help as many low-income families as he can through his initiative. ECC is a successful real estate and Facilities Management brand and has been featured in notable publications like Forbes Magazine and Men's Journal.

For Jenkins, making homes affordable is not about putting money in the bank but creating value and helping people live in decent homes. It’s also a mission that the Florida-based entrepreneur and pro footballer is taking seriously, and he’s passionate about doing something to help. Currently, Jenkins is developing a 108-unit complex targeted mainly to meet the housing needs of families in the low-income bracket.