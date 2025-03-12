Everything to Know About Missing College Student Sudiksha Konanki as the Search Continues
Who Is Sudiksha Konanki?
On March 9, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shared a news release about Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who has been missing since March 6. The department said she is a 20-year-old female from Chantilly, Va., and a citizen of India. She is a permanent resident in the U.S.
Her LinkedIn profile also shows she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria in 2022.
Sudiksha's father, Subbarayudu Konanki, told CNN his daughter "is a very nice girl," adding, "She's ambitious. She wanted to pursue a career in medicine."
A missing person poster described Sudiksha as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with black hair and black eyes. It stated she was wearing a brown bikini before she went missing.
When Did Sudiksha Konanki Arrive in the Dominican Republic?
According to Subbarayudu, Sudiksha traveled to Punta Cana with her friends for spring break and arrived on March 3. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said she was with five other female students from the University of Pittsburgh.
What Happened in the Last Hours Before Sudiksha Konanki Disappeared?
Local police said Sudiksha was last seen on surveillance footage drinking with five women and two men in the Riu República Hotel lobby at 4:15 a.m. on March 6. Subbarayudu shared a similar statement, telling CNN his daughter went to the beach "with friends and some other guys they met at the resort."
RIU Hotels and Resorts released a statement after Sudiksha went missing, which read: "At RIU Hotels, we are deeply concerned about the disappearance of one of our guests. From the moment her absence was reported, we have been working closely with the local authorities, including the police and the navy, to conduct a thorough search."
They added, "We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The safety and well-being of our guests are our highest priority, and we are fully committed to doing everything in our power to assist in this situation."
Two sources told CNN the surveillance cameras captured five women and one man leaving the beach at 4:55 a.m., suggesting Sudiksha had stayed behind with the other man, who is in his 20s. Sudiksha was not seen when the man left the beach around 9:55 a.m. on March 6.
Two more police sources told ABC News that the other women returned to their hotel at 5:55 a.m.
"Her friends came back after some time and my daughter did not come back, did not show up from the beach," Sudiksha's father informed CNN.
Her friends searched for her after she failed to return to her room, per a law enforcement source. They reported her missing to hotel staff around 4 p.m. on March 6.
At 5:43 p.m., Subbarayudu filed a missing person report with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The department then started working with the U.S. State Department and federal law enforcement to contact the Dominican Republic National Police.
What Happened After Sudiksha Konanki's Disappearance?
- Puerto Rican Boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez AKA 'El Diamante' Charged With Killing Pregnant Woman
- Kristin Smart's Family Speaks Out After Two Arrests Made In Connection To Her Disappearance, They 'Look Forward' To 'Justice'
- Florida Teen Allegedly Killed By Apparel Founder Left Her Home With 'Known' Person
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After the police were informed of Sudiksha's disappearance, officials began coordinating with the hotel staff, Dominican Republic Air Force, Navy and Fire Department to conduct a search.
In a Facebook post, the Indian Embassy said they were "extending all assistance in coordination with government authorities of the Dominican Republic" while communicating with Sudiksha's parents.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic National Police said the investigation is already underway.
"It is reported that the young man who entered the waters of the aforementioned beach was interviewed during the investigation process, which is why investigators are expanding the investigative process to corroborate the version that he offered in a preliminary manner," the authorities said.
They added they interviewed "mainly the companions of the missing young woman, whose names are being withheld, in order to establish the exact location of the maritime search and its surroundings."
Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown in the Ocean?
ABC News previously cited a Dominican Republic investigative police report, which stated Sudiskha may have drowned in the ocean after being caught by a big wave. However, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office opposed the speculations surrounding the case.
"We caution anyone from drawing any unsubstantiated conclusions and are committed to ensuring that a thorough investigation is conducted before any conclusions are reached," they said in a news release. "The [sheriff's office] is hopeful for the safe return of Konanki, and we are committed to supporting this investigation and her family in every way possible."
On the other hand, Sudiksha's father asked the authorities "to also investigate other possibilities including whether this is a case of kidnapping or human trafficking."
"We don't think she would be able to survive for more than three days in the water and I think something else might've happened to her," said Subbarayudu.
Was Foul Play Involved in Sudiksha Konanki's Disappearance?
Speaking with CNN, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said he could not rule out the possibility of foul play as they are "pursuing every possible lead."
"We're hoping and praying that we have a very positive outcome. It's an extensive amount of searching that they've done, and yet they still haven't found her, so in a way, that may be a good sign," he added.
Has a Person of Interest Been Named?
Five days into the investigation, Loudoun County, Virginia Sheriff's Office spokesperson Thomas Julia told Fox News Digital that 24-year-old Joshua Riibe is a person of interest but has not been accused of any crime in connection with Sudiksha's disappearance.
As the New York Post reported, Thomas said Joshua "has been interviewed at length" but pointed out it is "still a missing person case, not a criminal case."
"Sheriff [Michael] Chapman wants to make sure the investigation is comprehensive and includes all possible assets and techniques," the spokesperson added. "We are working closely with the FBI on all of this, and they are working with the Dominican National Police."