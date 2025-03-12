Everything to Know About Missing College Student Sudiksha Konanki as the Search Continues

Local police said Sudiksha was last seen on surveillance footage drinking with five women and two men in the Riu República Hotel lobby at 4:15 a.m. on March 6. Subbarayudu shared a similar statement, telling CNN his daughter went to the beach "with friends and some other guys they met at the resort."

RIU Hotels and Resorts released a statement after Sudiksha went missing, which read: "At RIU Hotels, we are deeply concerned about the disappearance of one of our guests. From the moment her absence was reported, we have been working closely with the local authorities, including the police and the navy, to conduct a thorough search."

They added, "We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The safety and well-being of our guests are our highest priority, and we are fully committed to doing everything in our power to assist in this situation."

Two sources told CNN the surveillance cameras captured five women and one man leaving the beach at 4:55 a.m., suggesting Sudiksha had stayed behind with the other man, who is in his 20s. Sudiksha was not seen when the man left the beach around 9:55 a.m. on March 6.

Two more police sources told ABC News that the other women returned to their hotel at 5:55 a.m.

"Her friends came back after some time and my daughter did not come back, did not show up from the beach," Sudiksha's father informed CNN.

Her friends searched for her after she failed to return to her room, per a law enforcement source. They reported her missing to hotel staff around 4 p.m. on March 6.

At 5:43 p.m., Subbarayudu filed a missing person report with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The department then started working with the U.S. State Department and federal law enforcement to contact the Dominican Republic National Police.