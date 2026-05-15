Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's Relationship Timeline Following Their Split After Nearly a Decade Together: Photos

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2015: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe First Met

Source: MEGA Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were together for nearly a decade.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were a power couple for almost 10 years. The Olympic gold medalists' love story began after their first meeting while backstage at the NBC and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee media summit ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Revisiting the moment, Rapinoe told NBC, "She was in her basketball uniform and she had her hair down." "We kinda crossed [paths] and she was like, 'Oh, hey! Ready for your game?'" Bird added. After calling off her engagement to Sera Cahoone, Rapinoe went on her first official date with Bird. "I was like, 'OK, don't be a cliché l------, where you love this person when you first meet them,'" Rapinoe told GQ in 2021. "But it was just immediately like, 'Oh, this is home.'"

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2017: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Went Public With Their Relationship

Source: MEGA Sue Bird came out in a 2017 ESPN story.

In a 2017 ESPN story, Bird confirmed she is g-- and dating Rapinoe. "I'm g--. Megan's my girlfriend.…These aren't secrets to people who know me," she said. "I don't feel like I've not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you're not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it's this secret. That was never the case for me." In a separate interview with TIME, Bird revealed Rapinoe helped her come out publicly. "What Megan helped me understand was that, yes, what I was already doing was great, living authentically," she shared. "But it was important to say it, because the more people that come out, that's where you get to the point where nobody has to come out. Where you can just live. And it's not a story."

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2018: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Appeared on the Cover of ESPN's Body Issue

Source: MEGA Megan Rapinoe encouraged Sue Bird to come out publicly.

Over a year after publicly confirming their relationship, Bird and Rapinoe made history as the first openly g-- couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue. "I mean, the Body Issue is just cool," Rapinoe said at the time. "I've done it once before. But even just looking through the magazine every year, it's a celebration of athletes in the way that we look, the muscles, the scars." She added, "I think neither of us really wants to just do things and be like, 'We're the g-- couple.' But to have this really unique vehicle to actually do that, to celebrate who we are in our sport, but also the fact that we'll be the first gay couple, is pretty special." Meanwhile, Bird said, "[It is] pretty amazing to think about, especially in the times we're in. Just think of how far we've come, but also the current climate and defiance in the face of that. Not only are we female athletes, but we're dating as well. It's kind of bada--."

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2020: Megan Rapinoe Proposed to Sue Bird

Source: @sbird10/Instagram They shared the engagement news on Instagram.

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The two announced their engagement in an Instagram update, showing Rapinoe proposing on one knee.

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2022: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Launched a Production Company

Source: MEGA Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe always supported each other.

In December 2022, Bird and Rapinoe founded the production company A Touch More, which "centers stories of revolutionaries who move culture forward." They also expanded their joint projects, debuting "A Touch More: The Podcast" in 2024.

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2023: Megan Rapinoe Announced Her Retirement

Source: MEGA Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were engaged for six years.

Rapinoe announced her retirement in a July 2023 Instagram post, writing, "It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl's face, I think she knew all along ✨." Bird expressed support by commenting, "Congrats, baby!! That little girl is going to continue to do so much good in this world (but she sure did kill it on the field 🤩). I love you ❤️."

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April 2026: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Announced Their Split

Source: MEGA Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe confirmed their separation on Instagram.