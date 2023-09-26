'No Role Model': Megyn Kelly Slams Megan Rapinoe for Her Behavior During the National Anthem
Megyn Kelly took aim at soccer star Megan Rapinoe yet again on the Tuesday, September 26, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
The 38-year-old athlete continued her national anthem protest during her final U.S. women’s national soccer team game on Sunday, September 24, in what Kelly called her "last middle finger" to the country that made her "rich."
"Scowling with her hands behind her back as the little girls in front of her put their hands on their heart," the journalist vented. "She doesn't say one word. She doesn't touch her heart. She looks angry the entire time she's out there."
Kelly then rattled off Rapinoe's various successes, including earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden and being "celebrated" with her partner, Sue Bird, on "virtually every magazine."
"Still, she can't find even the gesture of putting her hand on her heart with a country that's made her rich, famous just for playing a sport she supposedly loved while she sets a terrible example for our little girls," Kelly added.
"All I can say is thank God those girls were looking forward and not looking back at Megan Rapinoe," she continued. "Let's hope it's true metaphorically, in addition to being an actual physical reality, because she is no role model. Good riddance."
Kelly said it was her hope that Rapinoe would "ride off into the sunset" with Bird so that she would "never have to listen to her comment on any soccer game or anything" ever again. She further claimed the athlete doesn't "deserve" that because she is allegedly ungrateful for the support she's received throughout her career in the United States.
Carrie Prejean Boller agreed with her, opining that Rapinoe was the "the epitome of narcissism" before making the bold claim that "most normal people" in the country "can't stand" her.
"Think of all the 'privileges' she's had. Think of all the money that she's made," Boller continued. "She's an absolute national disgrace to our country."
"I'm so glad that she's done playing soccer. She's ruined women's soccer," the former Miss California said. "She's a national disgrace that Megan Rapinoe. Now, she's on the cover of all these magazines. I am so disgusted with her. I'm done. I'm so done."
Kelly has dragged the pro soccer player for her alleged "wokeism" on her podcast several times in recent months. Earlier this summer, she went so far as to imply that the U.S. women's soccer team lost a game because "they've allowed themselves to be led into oblivion" by Rapinoe and her personal politics.
"Now, they're losers. That's what they are, they're losers, that's what happened. I remain infuriated by it," she said in an August episode of her show. "She's able to laugh, it's all about her [Rapinoe]. It trickled down to where – other than three girls who half---ed the national anthem — they wouldn't sing [the national anthem]. They refused to honor the country."