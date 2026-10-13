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'I’m Going to Be Suing Kimberly Guilfoyle,' Says Ex-Trump Donor Whom She Allegedly Begged for Money: 'It's Gonna Be Fun'

Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle is being threatened with a lawsuit.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump's former ambassador to Greece, is about to be sued by the man she allegedly begged for $100,000 in Amex payments.

Eric Deters, a Kentucky attorney, former congressional candidate and ex-MAGA donor, told CNN that he intends to sue Guilfoyle for defamation over accusations the former ambassador made that Deters owed her money.

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Eric Deters Pledges Defamation Suit

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Photo of Deters made the threat on CNN.
Source: MEGA

Deters made the threat on CNN.

Prior to Guilfoyle's July confirmation to her ambassadorship, she allegedly texted Deters via Signal, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today. You could just send it here. It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express that’s all that will show. Please.”

Guilfoyle's attorneys alleged Deters owed Guilfoyle $150,000 in unpaid fees for consulting work, which Deters has furiously denied.

“I’m going to be suing those lawyers, that law firm, and Kimberly Guilfoyle here in Kentucky,” Deters said. “It’s gonna be fun.”

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Deters Says He Is Accused of Blackmail

Photo of Deters said he looks forward to bringing Guilfoyle to court.
Source: MEGA

Deters said he looks forward to bringing Guilfoyle to court.

Guilfoyle's lawyers first disputed the authenticity of the messages when The Wall Street Journal broke the story, but declined to offer specifics.

Deters never paid Guilfoyle the money, and said on CNN, “They first said that the text messages were fake — defamation. Then they said I was a known blackmailer. I’ve never blackmailed anybody in my life. Defamation. Now, they’re claiming that there are invoices when she knows that’s not true.”

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Guilfoyle Fired After Scandal Broke

Photo of Guilfoyle was fired on October 13.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was fired on October 13.

“In all the text messages, she doesn’t mention anything about me owing money,” Deters continued. “What she talks about is papering this. So, what she asked me to do was make up that I owed her money and write her a letter, and I did that for her. She knows that is phony, and I’m gonna be suing them all for defamation.”

Guilfoyle's legal team released a statement on October 11 denying any wrongdoing, but the damage was done — by October 13, she was out of her job as ambassador.

Trump Gives Guilfoyle a Nasty Sendoff

Photo of Guilfoyle got a mean kissoff from Trump.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle got a mean kissoff from Trump.

Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., got a nasty sendoff from the POTUS after she was fired.

The president was asked about Guilfoyle on October 13 and pretended he barely knew her, saying, "She wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were together from 2018-2024, before the eldest Trump son married Bettina Anderson this May. Guilfoyle gave an infamously memorable speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she drew criticism for the way she cried, "The best is yet to come!"

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