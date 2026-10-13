Donald Trump Was 'Not Happy' With Kimberly Guilfoyle Before Asking Her to Resign Amid $100K Amex Scandal

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President Donald Trump was far from thrilled with Kimberly Guilfoyle before asking her to resign as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, telling reporters directly, "We're looking at it. Yeah, we're not happy." At her debut presser on Tuesday, October 13, new press secretary Katie Zacharia announced that the administration had asked Guilfoyle to resign, adding she has been "a great asset to the administration." The shift in tone comes amid a series of explosive reports and an active investigation into allegations of corruption, influence-peddling and unethical conduct. The controversy stems from a series of reports, primarily by The Wall Street Journal, detailing misconduct before and during her tenure in Athens.

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Source: MEGA Unhappy with scandal-plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump asked the ambassador to Greece to resign.

Guilfoyle allegedly texted a Trump donor, asking for $100,000 to pay off her American Express credit card bill. In exchange, she reportedly offered to provide access to high-level Trump administration officials ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing. She is also credibly accused of accepting lavish, improper gifts and services while serving as ambassador. Reports indicate she allegedly made a threat to a host-country official in Greece.

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'I Can Deliver the World to You'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly told a Greek tycoon, 'I can deliver the world to you.'

According to the WSJ, Guilfoyle told a Greek billionaire, “You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve,” before adding, “I’m going to make you a lot of f------ money.” The State Department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has launched an investigation into her conduct. The reports have significantly frustrated senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The news broke exactly as Rubio arrived in Athens to deliver a high-profile speech on Western democracy from the Acropolis.

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Donald Trump Initially Called Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Nice'

Source: MEGA At first, Donald Trump defended Guifoyle as 'nice' before ultimately calling for her resignation.

When first confronted by the press about the allegations, the POTUS said, “I just heard about it. It’s too bad. I mean, I don’t know. She’s, she’s an ambassador. Uh, I just heard a little bit about it. I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.” The Wall Street Journal first reported Saturday that Trump officials were “discussing whether she should be removed, and a decision is expected by President Trump soon.” That decision came down on Tuesday. Guilfoyle’s legal team has strongly denied the corruption narrative. Her attorneys argue the $100,000 request was not for political access but for legitimate outstanding payments owed to her for public speaking engagements that predated her diplomatic nomination. They insist she has fully complied with all federal gift and reporting guidelines.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Once Engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump, Jr for four years before breaking up.