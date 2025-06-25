Suki Waterhouse Flashes Her Abs in Nearly See-Through Sparkly Top: Photos
Suki Waterhouse just gave fans a major "OMG" moment.
The singer, 33, flaunted her toned tummy in a bejeweled silver top on Tuesday, June 24.
Waterhouse paired her elaborate high-neck crop top with bright red sweat shorts and black sunglasses positioned on her head. She mugged for the camera as she hung off a ladder on a rooftop.
"What’s your fave on the deluxe?" she captioned the post, in reference to her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin deluxe album, which dropped on June 13.
Suki Waterhouse's Other Sultry Snaps
Just one week earlier, the musician nearly exposed her b------ in a low-cut black dress that plunged down to her belly button, featuring a ruched waist and flamboyant bell sleeves. She later changed into a dramatic V-neck jumpsuit with floral-printed shoulders and long fringe sleeves.
"Very daisy jones and the six coreee," one fan commented, while another called her the "definition of cool and chic."
Suki Waterhouse's Deluxe 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' Album
The Memoir of a Sparklemuffin deluxe album features the original 18 songs plus 12 additional tracks. Waterhouse also included three live recordings from Brooklyn Paramount in New York, including "Good Looking," "My Fun," and a cover of "Yeah! Oh, Yeah!" with Stephin Merritt from the Magnetic Fields.
"I didn’t feel like I owned my story at all or any of the stuff that happened to me," she revealed to an outlet of her September 2024 release. "It’s the first time I’m thinking about this out loud, but being a little older … It’s entirely mine. And things happened to me, but I’m also the hero of my own story."
Suki Waterhouse's Upcoming Tour
Waterhouse is embarking on a tour this summer in Europe and will also perform at several festivals, including Up In The Sky Music Festival in Aspen, Colo., on August 8. Five days later, she will travel to Saint Pölten, Austria, for the Frequency Festival.
The singer will also open for Laufey on her A Matter of Time Tour in the United States.
"Opening for the brightest star @laufey, what a dream ☁️ see you on tour!!!" she captioned a May 29 post announcing the tour dates.
"This is going to be a slumber party on wheels im so excited 💛💛," Laufey commented.
The ladies will perform across America in September and October in Phoenix, Ariz., San Francisco, Calif., Nashville, Tenn. and more. The concert opens September 15 in Orlando, Fla., and closes October 27 in Boston, Mass.