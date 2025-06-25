or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Suki Waterhouse
OK LogoPHOTOS

Suki Waterhouse Flashes Her Abs in Nearly See-Through Sparkly Top: Photos

Photo of Suki Waterho
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse flaunted her fit physique in a glamorous crop top.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse just gave fans a major "OMG" moment.

The singer, 33, flaunted her toned tummy in a bejeweled silver top on Tuesday, June 24.

Article continues below advertisement

suki waterhouse flashes abs nearly see through sparkly top photos
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse just released a deluxe version of 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.'

Waterhouse paired her elaborate high-neck crop top with bright red sweat shorts and black sunglasses positioned on her head. She mugged for the camera as she hung off a ladder on a rooftop.

"What’s your fave on the deluxe?" she captioned the post, in reference to her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin deluxe album, which dropped on June 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse's Other Sultry Snaps

suki waterhouse flashes abs nearly see through sparkly top photos
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse is performing at festivals this summer.

Just one week earlier, the musician nearly exposed her b------ in a low-cut black dress that plunged down to her belly button, featuring a ruched waist and flamboyant bell sleeves. She later changed into a dramatic V-neck jumpsuit with floral-printed shoulders and long fringe sleeves.

"Very daisy jones and the six coreee," one fan commented, while another called her the "definition of cool and chic."

MORE ON:
Suki Waterhouse

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse's Deluxe 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' Album

suki waterhouse flashes abs nearly see through sparkly top photos
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse bared her cleavage in a scandalous LBD.

The Memoir of a Sparklemuffin deluxe album features the original 18 songs plus 12 additional tracks. Waterhouse also included three live recordings from Brooklyn Paramount in New York, including "Good Looking," "My Fun," and a cover of "Yeah! Oh, Yeah!" with Stephin Merritt from the Magnetic Fields.

"I didn’t feel like I owned my story at all or any of the stuff that happened to me," she revealed to an outlet of her September 2024 release. "It’s the first time I’m thinking about this out loud, but being a little older … It’s entirely mine. And things happened to me, but I’m also the hero of my own story."

Suki Waterhouse's Upcoming Tour

suki waterhouse flashes abs nearly see through sparkly top photos
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse took the plunge in a risqué ensemble.

Waterhouse is embarking on a tour this summer in Europe and will also perform at several festivals, including Up In The Sky Music Festival in Aspen, Colo., on August 8. Five days later, she will travel to Saint Pölten, Austria, for the Frequency Festival.

The singer will also open for Laufey on her A Matter of Time Tour in the United States.

"Opening for the brightest star @laufey, what a dream ☁️ see you on tour!!!" she captioned a May 29 post announcing the tour dates.

"This is going to be a slumber party on wheels im so excited 💛💛," Laufey commented.

The ladies will perform across America in September and October in Phoenix, Ariz., San Francisco, Calif., Nashville, Tenn. and more. The concert opens September 15 in Orlando, Fla., and closes October 27 in Boston, Mass.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.