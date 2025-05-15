Suki Waterhouse Strips Down to Her Sports Bra After Posing Topless for New Music Video: Photos

Suki Waterhouse stripped down yet again in a sultry mirror selfie.

Nearly two weeks after stripping down for her "On This Love" music video, the actress, 33, flaunted her lean physique in a sports bra and cozy bottoms.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star stunned in a tiny black bra as she brushed her teeth in the mirror. The selfie showed off her new, self-branded black phone case with a graphic design, which she linked out to in the post.

"Phone case finalllllly + other goodies," she wrote, adding that the merch is only available for pre-order for a limited time.

On the website she linked, Waterhouse sells items inspired by her September 2024 album release, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. Fans can purchase sparkly Sparklemuffin T-shirts, phone cases, hoodies, tote bags, journals and a vinyl record.