OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Suki Waterhouse
PHOTOS

Suki Waterhouse Strips Down to Her Sports Bra After Posing Topless for New Music Video: Photos

Photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: Suki Waterhouse/YouTube

Suki Waterhouse stripped down yet again in a sultry mirror selfie.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Suki Waterhouse isn't done showing off her body.

Nearly two weeks after stripping down for her "On This Love" music video, the actress, 33, flaunted her lean physique in a sports bra and cozy bottoms.

suki waterhouse strips sports bra after posing topless photos
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse flaunted her toned physique.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star stunned in a tiny black bra as she brushed her teeth in the mirror. The selfie showed off her new, self-branded black phone case with a graphic design, which she linked out to in the post.

"Phone case finalllllly + other goodies," she wrote, adding that the merch is only available for pre-order for a limited time.

On the website she linked, Waterhouse sells items inspired by her September 2024 album release, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. Fans can purchase sparkly Sparklemuffin T-shirts, phone cases, hoodies, tote bags, journals and a vinyl record.

Suki Waterhouse's New Music Video

Source: Suki Waterhouse/YouTube

Suki Waterhouse debuted a sultry new music video.

The musician's revealing mirror snapshot follows her groundbreaking "On This Love" music video released on May 1. In the video, Waterhouse went braless in a plunging white dress and later sported a blue bikini with a damp white tee over it.

Three days after the release, she gave an inside look at the filming process in an Instagram carousel, complete with a shocking topless picture while getting her hair rolled. She rocked nothing but a pair of blue jeans as she placed her hands over her b------ during a glam session.

"I can OD on this loveeee," she captioned the post.

MORE ON:
Suki Waterhouse

What Is Suki Waterhouse's "On This Love" About?

Source: Suki Waterhouse/YouTube

Suki Waterhouse showed off her bikini body in her new music video.

"On This Love" tells the story of a woman in an addictive relationship with an older partner. Waterhouse enlisted her sister Immy Waterhouse to direct the sultry music video.

"[It was meant] to explore the space between perception and power," Immy told an outlet. "The story centers on a relationship that’s easy to label, but harder to understand. Yes, there’s age, yes there’s money, but there’s also a charm, joy and rhythm that defies the expected."

She proceeded to praise her sister for being "provocative and playful" on camera.

"[Suki] is absorbed in the joy of living and the freedom [of] unconventional decisions," she emphasized.

Suki Waterhouse's 2025 Met Gala Outfit

Source: @michaelkors/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse was on-theme at the Met Gala.

Suki made another risqué style choice at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, as she donned a reimagined tuxedo vest that was transformed into a plunging black dress by Michael Kors.

"For Suki’s look, we decided to subvert an impeccably tailored men’s tailcoat into a sultry backless vest and matching slit skirt that riffs on the vents in a men’s tailored jacket," the designer wrote on social media. The frock was accessorized with 100 carats of diamonds from Jacob & Co. valued at $5.5 million.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.