Article continues below advertisement
Suki Waterhouse Shares Old Topless Photos of Herself Before She Started Dating Robert Pattinson

photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse's body is insane!

By:

June 7 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse scrolled through her camera roll and found some seriously sultry photos!

The 33-year-old shared a series of topless and bottomless selfies from before she started her relationship with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, in 2018.

“The pics I sent to bellboys between 2015-2017 from my iPhone 6,” she captioned her photo carousel on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse Poses Topless

suki waterhouse topless dating robert pattinson scandalous
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

The star looked stunning in her sultry seflies.

While some images featured up-close selfies of the model’s face, others were much more revealing. In one pic, Waterhouse posed topless in front of the mirror with her long blonde locks covering her cleavage.

Another image showed the Bad Batch actress as she captured her slim figure in a pair of black panties.

She also smoldered in a pantsless selfie while only wearing a two-tone sweater and thick white sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse Releases 'On This Love' Music Video

suki waterhouse topless robert pattinson scandalous photos
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse's sister raved about her 'On This Love' music video.

Waterhouse’s most recent photo montage comes a month after she released the music video for her “On This Love” song. Her sister Immy Waterhouse directed the video and later commented on how proud she was of her sister for her “joy of living.”

“[It was meant] to explore the space between perception and power,” Immy told a news outlet of the video’s storyline. “The story centers on a relationship that’s easy to label but harder to understand. Yes, there’s age, yes, there’s money, but there’s also a charm, joy and rhythm that defies the expected.”

She also commended her sister for being “provocative and playful” on camera, adding that she is “absorbed” in the “freedom [of] unconventional decisions.”

MORE ON:
Suki Waterhouse

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Become First-Time Parents

suki waterhouse topless robert pattinson scandalous
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child together in March 2024.

Though Suki is hard at work, she and Robert welcomed their first child together in March 2024, making them both first-time parents.

During an appearance on TODAY in September 2024, Suki praised the Batman actor for the way he cares for their daughter.

“Diaper changing… he really excels at that and enjoys it,” she said. “He thinks it’s fun. The surprise, and everything.”

suki waterhouse topless photos dating robert pattinson
Source: mega

The couple began dating in 2018.

The singer continued to shower her fiancé with compliments once more on TODAY in December of the same year, saying that as a family, they always have an “amazing” time together.

“We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool,” she shared. “That’s just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly.”

