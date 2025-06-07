Waterhouse’s most recent photo montage comes a month after she released the music video for her “On This Love” song. Her sister Immy Waterhouse directed the video and later commented on how proud she was of her sister for her “joy of living.”

“[It was meant] to explore the space between perception and power,” Immy told a news outlet of the video’s storyline. “The story centers on a relationship that’s easy to label but harder to understand. Yes, there’s age, yes, there’s money, but there’s also a charm, joy and rhythm that defies the expected.”

She also commended her sister for being “provocative and playful” on camera, adding that she is “absorbed” in the “freedom [of] unconventional decisions.”