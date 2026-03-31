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Suki Waterhouse Sizzles in Red String Polka-Dot Bikini While on a Pool Float: Photos

Photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: MEGA; @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Nearly two years after giving birth, Suki Waterhouse posed in a barely-there string bikini while relaxing under the sun on a pool float.

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March 31 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

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Hot mama! Suki Waterhouse started her summer early by flaunting her figure in a barely-there swimsuit.

The "Good Looking" singer, 34, seemed carefree as she posed on a pool float in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, March 30.

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Suki Waterhouse Posed in a Steamy Red Bikini

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Photo of Suki Waterhouse showed off her curves in the barely-there swimsuit.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse showed off her curves in the barely-there swimsuit.

In one snap, she showed off her backside in tiny red bikini bottoms, while in another steamy shot, the musician turned around as she posed with a water gun, putting her snatched stomach in the low-rise swim bottoms on full display.

Taking a second to enjoy the gorgeous day, she slipped on a matching red sweater while still showing off her cheeky polka-dot bottoms. She rocked wet hair and a fresh face for a sun-kissed look. She wore no jewelry except for a large ring on her left ring finger.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Suki Waterhouse's Look

Photo of Suki Waterhouse accessorized with a water gun.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse accessorized with a water gun.

"Loveee the swimsuit omg," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, "loving this lust for life fr."

"You're such a babyyyy girllll❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you!!!!!" a third added.

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Suki Waterhouse Gave Birth in March 2024

Photo of Suki Waterhouse shared a sultry pose while on a lounge chair.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse shared a sultry pose while on a lounge chair.

Waterhouse's steamy photos came almost exactly two years after she gave birth to her daughter, whom she shares with beau Robert Pattinson. The couple has yet to publicly reveal their daughter's name.

The singer dropped her latest single, "Back in Love," last week, which she said was crafted two months after her daughter's birth.

"My friends came over and I was like, 'Oh, let's make some music!' and it’s basically me just on the microphone repeating this one line, 'She’s gone,' over this drony music, super reverbed out, for like two minutes," the "Coolest Place in the World" artist recalled in an interview with Harper's Bazaar on March 26. "It was the only thing I could think of. I guess it was basically me just being like, 'The old me has disappeared.' It’s very trippy, postpartum. It’s a really, really crazy [time]."

Robert Pattison and Suki Waterhouse Sparked Marriage Rumors

Photo of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in 'The Drama,' which hits theaters on Friday, April 3.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in 'The Drama,' which hits theaters on Friday, April 3.

The Twilight actor, 39, sparked marriage rumors earlier this month in a joint interview with Zendaya as they promoted their wedding-themed film, The Drama, on March 19.

The Euphoria actress, 29, was asked about the biggest secret she's ever kept amid rumors she secretly wed Tom Holland.

"Nothing comes to mind," she replied, with Pattinson claiming his secret was "the same" as Zendaya's.

Neither of the stars have confirmed if they married their respective partners.

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