Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Baby No. 1, Couple Spotted With Stroller in L.A.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially parents!
The pair were seen pushing a stroller in Los Angeles, Calif., in photos published by a news outlet. In the new photos, the actress, 32, sported a long black coat, a hat and sunglasses while the Twilight alum, 347, who wore a gray sweatshirt and puffer coat, pushed the tot around.
The pair were first linked in 2018, but have kept their romance out of the spotlight.
In November 2023, the blonde babe confirmed she was with child when she showed off her growing baby bump on stage.
"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," the singer said. "I'm not sure if it's working."
The duo, who are engaged, are happier than ever, especially after finding out they were going to be first-time parents.
“Suki said yes, of course,” a source shared after the actress, 32, was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger in December 2023. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”
“Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed. They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding. When the day comes, it will be perfect," the source shared. “Rob always intended to propose to Suki. The fact that she’s pregnant just moved the clock forward.”
For now, it sounds like they're soaking in this moment as a family-of-three.
“Rob and Suki are so excited about the baby and just want to enjoy this special time together. It’s fun for them. They’re picking out baby things and trying to figure out where to put everything.”
Ahead of welcoming their little one, the pair were ready to tackle parenthood.
“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words," the insider told People.
"They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” the insider continued. “They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”
