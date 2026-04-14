Suki Waterhouse Strips Down to String Panties in Bold Topless Snap
April 14 2026, Updated 5:11 p.m. ET
Spring just got hotter thanks to Suki Waterhouse, who shared a series of sultry photos.
The "Supersad" singer, 34, wasn't shy about showing her curves as she stripped down to nothing but a pair of yellow string panties in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 13.
Suki Waterhouse Stripped Down in Racy New Photos
"hot d---," she captioned the carousel of photos, which opened with a snap of her wearing a red tank top and low-rise bikini bottoms.
The singer looked like she had just rolled out of bed, as she rocked a fresh face and wore her strawberry blonde hair in loose waves.
The series only amped from there, with the singer gradually stripping down to her underwear as she lounged by a sunlit window, scrolling on her computer.
Fans Praised Suki Waterhouse's Sultry Photos
"hot d--- is right mama!!! such a MILF," one fan said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Hot like summer. I just fell in love with you again."
"Genuinely don’t know who I’m more jealous of in your marriage," a third added, referencing her relationship to Robert Pattinson.
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Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison Sparked Marriage Rumors
The Twilight actor, 39, and "The Devil I Know" singer have yet to confirm if they've made it down the aisle.
The pair continued to fuel rumors they tied the month last month, with Pattinson adding to the speculation while promoting his wedding-themed film The Drama alongside Zendaya.
The Euphoria actress, 29, was asked about the biggest secret she's ever kept amid rumors she secretly wed Tom Holland.
"Nothing comes to mind," she replied, with Pattinson claiming his secret was "the same" as Zendaya's.
Suki Waterhouse Gave Birth in March 2024
Waterhouse and Pattinson were first romantically linked in July 2018. Nearly six years later, Waterhouse gave birth to their daughter in March 2024, whose name they haven't publicly revealed.
The singer released her latest single, "Back in Love," late last month, which she said was created two months after her daughter's birth.
"My friends came over and I was like, 'Oh, let's make some music!' and it’s basically me just on the microphone repeating this one line, 'She’s gone,' over this drony music, super reverbed out, for like two minutes," the "Coolest Place in the World" artist recalled in an interview with Harper's Bazaar on March 26. "It was the only thing I could think of. I guess it was basically me just being like, 'The old me has disappeared.' It’s very trippy, postpartum. It’s a really, really crazy [time]."