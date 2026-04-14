or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Suki Waterhouse
OK LogoPHOTOS

Suki Waterhouse Strips Down to String Panties in Bold Topless Snap

Photo of Suki Waterhouse
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse dared to bare it all, posing in only a pair of yellow string panties.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2026, Updated 5:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Spring just got hotter thanks to Suki Waterhouse, who shared a series of sultry photos.

The "Supersad" singer, 34, wasn't shy about showing her curves as she stripped down to nothing but a pair of yellow string panties in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse Stripped Down in Racy New Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Suki Waterhouse wasn't afraid to show off her curves in a barely-there outfit.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse wasn't afraid to show off her curves in a barely-there outfit.

"hot d---," she captioned the carousel of photos, which opened with a snap of her wearing a red tank top and low-rise bikini bottoms.

The singer looked like she had just rolled out of bed, as she rocked a fresh face and wore her strawberry blonde hair in loose waves.

The series only amped from there, with the singer gradually stripping down to her underwear as she lounged by a sunlit window, scrolling on her computer.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised Suki Waterhouse's Sultry Photos

Photo of Fans were obsessed with Suki Waterhouse's sultry photoshoot.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Fans were obsessed with Suki Waterhouse's sultry photoshoot.

"hot d--- is right mama!!! such a MILF," one fan said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Hot like summer. I just fell in love with you again."

"Genuinely don’t know who I’m more jealous of in your marriage," a third added, referencing her relationship to Robert Pattinson.

MORE ON:
Suki Waterhouse

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison Sparked Marriage Rumors

Photo of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison fueled marriage rumors last month.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison fueled marriage rumors last month.

The Twilight actor, 39, and "The Devil I Know" singer have yet to confirm if they've made it down the aisle.

The pair continued to fuel rumors they tied the month last month, with Pattinson adding to the speculation while promoting his wedding-themed film The Drama alongside Zendaya.

The Euphoria actress, 29, was asked about the biggest secret she's ever kept amid rumors she secretly wed Tom Holland.

"Nothing comes to mind," she replied, with Pattinson claiming his secret was "the same" as Zendaya's.

Suki Waterhouse Gave Birth in March 2024

Photo of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child in March 2025.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child in March 2025.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first romantically linked in July 2018. Nearly six years later, Waterhouse gave birth to their daughter in March 2024, whose name they haven't publicly revealed.

The singer released her latest single, "Back in Love," late last month, which she said was created two months after her daughter's birth.

"My friends came over and I was like, 'Oh, let's make some music!' and it’s basically me just on the microphone repeating this one line, 'She’s gone,' over this drony music, super reverbed out, for like two minutes," the "Coolest Place in the World" artist recalled in an interview with Harper's Bazaar on March 26. "It was the only thing I could think of. I guess it was basically me just being like, 'The old me has disappeared.' It’s very trippy, postpartum. It’s a really, really crazy [time]."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.