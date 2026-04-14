Suki Waterhouse Strips Down to String Panties in Bold Topless Snap

Article continues below advertisement

Spring just got hotter thanks to Suki Waterhouse, who shared a series of sultry photos. The "Supersad" singer, 34, wasn't shy about showing her curves as she stripped down to nothing but a pair of yellow string panties in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse Stripped Down in Racy New Photos

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse wasn't afraid to show off her curves in a barely-there outfit.

"hot d---," she captioned the carousel of photos, which opened with a snap of her wearing a red tank top and low-rise bikini bottoms. The singer looked like she had just rolled out of bed, as she rocked a fresh face and wore her strawberry blonde hair in loose waves. The series only amped from there, with the singer gradually stripping down to her underwear as she lounged by a sunlit window, scrolling on her computer.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised Suki Waterhouse's Sultry Photos

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Fans were obsessed with Suki Waterhouse's sultry photoshoot.

"hot d--- is right mama!!! such a MILF," one fan said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Hot like summer. I just fell in love with you again." "Genuinely don’t know who I’m more jealous of in your marriage," a third added, referencing her relationship to Robert Pattinson.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison Sparked Marriage Rumors

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison fueled marriage rumors last month.

The Twilight actor, 39, and "The Devil I Know" singer have yet to confirm if they've made it down the aisle. The pair continued to fuel rumors they tied the month last month, with Pattinson adding to the speculation while promoting his wedding-themed film The Drama alongside Zendaya. The Euphoria actress, 29, was asked about the biggest secret she's ever kept amid rumors she secretly wed Tom Holland. "Nothing comes to mind," she replied, with Pattinson claiming his secret was "the same" as Zendaya's.

Suki Waterhouse Gave Birth in March 2024

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child in March 2025.