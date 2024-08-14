OK Magazine
Summer Crush: Home-Y – The Handsome Hero of Home Improvement

image houseman pp
Source: TheHomeMag - Workhousepr
By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 1:11 a.m. ET

In a world where icons are born out of Madison Avenue, TheHomeMag’s mascot, HOME-Y, is the latest Casanova to win over homeowners. The home improvement hero has broad shoulders, a chiseled frame, and a kilowatt smile that can light up any room. HOME-Y isn’t just a mascot; he’s the embodiment of everything you want in a dream house – reliable, strong, and always ready to lend a hand.

He’s also as big as a house. Literally! A giant house with arms. But there’s more to him than a strong foundation; HOME-Y’s a hard worker who never backs down from a challenge. Look no further than his hilarious commercials! Whether it’s fixing a leaky faucet or offering a shoulder to lean on, HOME-Y is there for you, day or night. It’s no wonder, Home-y is where the heart is.

image
Source: TheHomeMag - Workhousepr

Over the years, companies have crafted memorable mascots that have become ingrained in our culture – think of the Michelin Man or Colonel Sanders. These characters aren’t just part of a brand’s image; they’re beloved figures who evoke nostalgia and loyalty. HOME-Y is no different. He’s a recognizable, eye-catcher who brings a sense of calm to those who know him. And for those who are just meeting him, you’ll feel right at home.

image
Source: TheHomeMag - Workhousepr
image
Source: TheHomeMag - Workhousepr
But let’s be real—HOME-Y isn’t just any other homebody. This is an AI-powered home improvement guru who’s always on call, your personal guide to making your dream home a reality. Whether you're diving into a DIY project or searching for a pro who knows their stuff, HOME-Y’s got the connections to make it happen. Thanks to TheHomeMag’s Certified Partner Program, you’re just one click away from the best of the best, all backed by a $5,000(!) guarantee. With offers like that, there’s really no place like Home-y.

image
Source: TheHomeMag - Workhousepr
Starting with a groundbreaking print publication back in 2002, TheHomeMag has redefined home improvement, morphing from a local favorite into a nationwide juggernaut. Now under the stewardship of Tom Bohn, President and COO of TheHomeMag, it’s got 69 markets under its belt and a presence in more than 29 states — making TheHomeMag the defacto go-to source for owners. Looking for the crème de la crème of home improvement experts? TheHomeMag’s Marketplace is where it’s at. Need some inspo to transform your space? Login to HOME-Y, Sweet, Home-y!

image
Source: TheHomeMag - Workhousepr
