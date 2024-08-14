Summer Crush: Home-Y – The Handsome Hero of Home Improvement

In a world where icons are born out of Madison Avenue, TheHomeMag’s mascot, HOME-Y, is the latest Casanova to win over homeowners. The home improvement hero has broad shoulders, a chiseled frame, and a kilowatt smile that can light up any room. HOME-Y isn’t just a mascot; he’s the embodiment of everything you want in a dream house – reliable, strong, and always ready to lend a hand.

He’s also as big as a house. Literally! A giant house with arms. But there’s more to him than a strong foundation; HOME-Y’s a hard worker who never backs down from a challenge. Look no further than his hilarious commercials! Whether it’s fixing a leaky faucet or offering a shoulder to lean on, HOME-Y is there for you, day or night. It’s no wonder, Home-y is where the heart is.